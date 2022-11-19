The Kardashians' Former Housekeepers Break Down How Each Sister Treats Their Staff — & Who Was The Worst Boss

The Kardashian-Jenner family is one of the most talked about families in pop culture.

Of course, with that publicity comes people who are eager to learn about what the famous family is like behind closed doors, including what many of their former employees have to say about working for them.

According to Star magazine, via Ok!, former housekeepers for the family came forward with details about each of the sisters back in 2015 and revealed how they really felt about working in their respective homes.

What the Kardashians' former housekeepers said about each sister:

Kim Kardashian is 'down to earth' but has specific demands.

While talking to the publication, one of the family's house staff revealed that despite Kim Kardashians' public reputation, she was not the biggest diva.

The former employee said that Kim is "extremely humble and down to earth," "generous," and would interact often with the staff.

“She was the only one out of the three to give anyone helping out any gifts,” they claimed, adding that she once gifted an employee a computer.

Despite how pleasant Kim is, she does have specific demands that need to be met, including her silk sheets needing to be "changed daily."

"She would only use white silk linens and she was very particular about them. They had to be silk," a former employee recalled.

Former staff also shared that Kim isn't the cleanest compared to the rest of her family.

"Kim’s bedroom and bathroom are beyond filthy at all times no matter how often it was cleaned,” the source said. “The minute Kim entered everything was trashed—like a tornado had just gone through it.”

Kourtney Kardashian is the rudest.

According to former staff, the "most rude and unappreciative person in the family" is Kourtney.

While Kim is the messy one, Kourtney is the complete opposite and is a "total neat freak" with an "extremely strict" regimen for her children.

However, while Kourtney is someone is needs to be organized and neat, her then-boyfriend Scott Disick was an extreme "slob."

"Scott was a complete and utter mess,” the source told the publication. “He’d leave food everywhere and crumbs covered his bed, which was on the opposite side of the house from Kourtney.”

Khloé Kardashian is the joker of the family.

Staffers also revealed that they enjoyed working for Khloé Kardashian, who they described as being the most fun.

"She loves to play practical jokes, especially on Kim!" they shared, adding that she'd often hide Kim's clothes and make her sister "freak out."

Kris Jenner is also fun to work for.

Similarly, Kris Jenner was said to be "the life of the party" and spent time getting to know the staff on a personal level.

The family's former housekeepers claimed that Kendall and Kylie Jenner "rarely came around."

"They weren’t very social. They usually just sat on the couch, watching TV for hours at a time," they recalled.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.