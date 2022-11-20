6 Lavish Details About Kylie Jenner's Private Jet — From Her Cabin Crew To Her In-Flight Menu

The Kardashian-Jenners travel in style and you will almost never catch them on a commercial flight.

As the proud owner of her own private jet, Kylie Jenner has caught some flak in recent years over the environmental impact of her luxury form of travel. But, when you take a look inside all the perks of her jet-setting life, it's not hard to see why she's reluctant to leave her plane at the airport and hop on a flight with the rest of us.

Here are 6 lavish details about Kylie Air — Kylie Jenner’s insane private jet.

1. Kylie Jenner’s private jet crafts a unique food and beverage menu for guests.

A recent episode of "The Kardashians" not only gave us an exclusive inside look at the inside of Jenner’s massive jet, but it also teased us with her incredible accommodations.

In the new episode, Kendall Jenner borrowed her sister’s private jet for a quick trip to Vegas with two friends Hailey Bieber and Justin Skye — and they got the full Kylie Air experience.

Rose champagne, a customary 818 Tequila strawberry margarita, and vodka cranberries were also served alongside food for the guests.

2. Kylie Jenner's cabin crew is there to serve.

Jenner and her guests don't have to battle with overhead bins or wait around for the snack cart. She has her own flight crew who are ready to serve up their delicious meals.

The mom-of-two briefly introduced fans to one of her flight attendants, Pam, in a recent TikTok from Jenner’s best friend and makeup artist Ariel Tejada.

Pam is seeing trying to serve Jenner and her guests while they joke around on the flight.

3. There are multiple rooms, bathrooms, and even an entertainment space.

Understandably, once you have a private jet, there’s no reason not to go all out — at least for the Kardashians.

Page Six reports that Jenner’s private jet has multiple rooms including a master suite, two bathrooms, a gallery, a crew rest area, a closet, a gallery, and the beloved entertainment space.

4. Kylie Jenner's jet set her back $72.8 million.

Multiple rooms and an entire cabin crew come at a price — $72.8 million to be exact.

The jet is massive, reportedly measuring to be 8 feet wide and 59.6 feet long.

Jenner also customized her jet with white paint and a pink strip on the exterior. The interior features plush white seating with pink blankets and pillows. Along the walls, there is colored lighting that can be changed to fit whatever aesthetic Jenner is feeling that day.

5. Jenner is known to host parties on board her jet.

When the star launched her Kylie Skin skincare line, her friends jetted off for a promotional brand trip and seemingly partied it up on her jet.

With everything from silk Kylie Skin pillowcases to Kylie Cosmetics kits and loungewear — guests were completely taken care of.

All Aboard!! We were thrilled to be a part of the latest @kylieskin launch. Spot the in-flight beauty essentials: slip® silk pillowcase travel pillow, pure silk sleep mask and scrunchies. Congrats @kyliejenner p.s Can you organize our next girls trip please? pic.twitter.com/FoQuZN74pd — SLIP SILK PILLOWCASE (@slippillowcase) July 14, 2019

If you’re going to have master suites, you might as well have silk pillowcases — right? Of course, it’d also be almost impossible to fall asleep after champagne and a full-course meal without Kylie Cosmetics loungewear.

6. No flight is too short for Kylie Jenner's jet.

In July, Jenner faced backlash after posting an Instagram photo with her boyfriend Travis Scott, with the caption, “You wanna take mine or yours?” before it was revealed that her jet allegedly travels for as little as 17-minutes on occasion.

just a reminder that Kylie Jenner’s 17 minute flight is equal to 1/4 of the average CO2 emissions the average person makes in a year. pic.twitter.com/1enkNUN6jH — Zack Medlin (@zacktmedlin) July 22, 2022

Social media blew up when they heard the news about Jenner’s short flight, criticizing her for flying instead of taking the 40-minute drive. The backlash continued to circulate, categorizing Jenner as a ‘climate criminal’, as her 17-minute flight had more CO2 emissions than a typical person’s annual rate.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a news and entertainment writer at YourTango. They cover topics ranging from pop culture analysis to human interest stories. They are currently based in East Lansing, MI. Catch up with them on their Instagram or TikTok.