6 Ways Khloé Kardashian's Parenting Is Different From Her Sisters

When it comes to parenting, it's no surprise that each of the Kardashian sisters has a different approach with their children.

For Kim Kardashian, she allows her children to have a bit more freedom, even letting her eldest daughter, North West, experiment with makeup and partake in posting on TikTok — under the supervision of her mother, of course.

Most Kardashian fans are aware of how strict Kourtney can be when it comes to her children's food habits and the amount of fast food they are and aren't allowed to eat.

But for Khloé, the youngest Kardashian sister doesn't follow some of her other sisters' parenting styles and implements her own set of rules for her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

Despite the Kardashian sisters' different parenting techniques, Khloé previously shared that she and her sisters "never mom-shame."

"We also know that we have individual families and don’t like to give a lot of advice, unless it’s solicited," Khloé told Australia’s Gritty Pretty magazine in its March 2021 cover story, via Entertainment Tonight. "We never mom-shame. We hate a shamer.”

Here are 7 ways Khloé Kardashian's parenting is different from her sisters.

1. She is much more "militant" than her sisters.

While on "Mom Confessions" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in November 2021, the Good American founder revealed the biggest difference between her and her sisters' parenting techniques.

"I am really strict," she confessed. "I have a schedule. I’m very militant with how I parent True and I believe that a schedule saves everything."

She continued, revealing that "not all of my siblings are the same" though she quickly assured viewers that she wouldn't spill the beans on which ones.

It's "non-negotiable," the reality star told Cosmopolitan UK in November 2021.

"I try and take [True] to every gymnastics class, and I schedule things around her schedule. I live and die by a schedule! Every single day, everything is accounted for and that gives me a sense of peace because there are typically no surprises."

2. Khloé isn't too worried about letting her children play with plastic toys.

During a January 2018 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Khloé revealed the advice she's gotten from her sister Kourtney while she was pregnant with True.

Whereas Kourtney is more conscious about giving her children wooden toys over plastic ones, Khloé doesn't share the same sentiment.

"I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff! 'You can never have a plastic toy, ever!'" Khloé told Kimmel.

"If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way."

3. Khloé allowed her daughter to have a television in the nursery.

According to PEOPLE, during Khloé's appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the reality star revealed that she and Kourtney don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to electronics.

“[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery,” Khloé recalled. “I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet, the whole thing I wanted was a TV so far.”

“And she [said], ‘I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV,’ ” she added. “And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV. … She thinks she’s better than [me] because she doesn’t watch TV but I like TV shows.”

4. Khloé wanted Tristan in the room during True's birth, despite Kim not approving.

Khloé attempted to keep things cordial between her and Tristan for the birth of their daughter, even though the NBA star had been recently exposed for cheating.

In an attempt to co-parent seamlessly, Khloé allowed Tristan to be in the room while she was giving birth.

However, the scene, which was captured on an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," showed that Kim didn't quite approve of that decision.

“The vibe in the room is calm. I thought there would be way more tension," Kim revealed in the episode's confessional. "As much as I want to go off, I just don’t think it’s the time so I’m going to keep it cute."

“I don’t have to have a lot of interaction, I just need to be there for her.”

The Good American founder later revealed that she allowed Tristan in the delivery room because she didn't want to "take that moment away from True or Tristan."

"She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can," she tweeted.

5. Khloé wants her daughter to experiment with makeup.

While speaking with Cosmopolitan UK in October 2021, Khloé revealed that she lets True experiment and wear makeup.

For the reality star, she wasn't allowed to wear makeup until she was 14, but didn't want to implement that same rule for her daughter.

"Makeup is supposed to be fun. We're already all beautiful. I think people take [makeup] too seriously or they judge it too harshly," she said.

However, Kim doesn't share the same thought, and revealed that she doesn't let her daughter Chicago, who is the same age as True, wear makeup.

In a March 2020 Instagram video, according to The Blast, Kim filmed Chicago playing around with different filters, including one that put red lipstick on the toddler.

"You have lipstick on?” Kim playfully asked her daughter. “Are you allowed to wear lipstick?

“Yes,” Chicago answered with a big smile on her face before Kim quickly corrected her and said, “Noooo.”

6. Khloé chose to stop breastfeeding because of complications.

In November 2018, Khloé revealed that she had switched from breastfeeding True, who was 7 months old at the time, to using formula.

"I tried breast-feeding for weeks and weeks!” she tweeted, according to TODAY. “For me it was so painful but I also was not producing a lot of milk. So I had to pump every time she was napping. I guess due to my stress my milk was not coming in.”

Khloé's decision to stop breastfeeding differed from Kourtney, who breastfed her son, Mason, until he was well over a year old.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.