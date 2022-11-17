The 5 Strict Rules Kim Kardashian Makes Everyone Who Comes To Her House Follow

At this point, everyone is probably aware of or has seen photos of Kim Kardashian's lavish, and minimal, California mansion.

The home, which Kardashian once shared with her ex-husband, Kanye West, was purchased by the former couple in December 2014 for $20 million, shortly after they got married.

In 2018, the couple decided to renovate their house, which is now worth $60 million, according to PEOPLE.

“Everything in my house is really minimal. I find that there’s so much chaos out in the world that once I come home," Kardashian told Vogue during a February 2022 tour of her home.

"I want it to be really quiet and I want everything to feel calming."

Due to Kardashian's expensive mansion, with even pricer furniture pieces inside, the Skims founder has a few guidelines people are supposed to follow when inside her home.

Here are 5 strict rules Kim Kardashian makes guests follow in her home.

1. No getting her white furniture dirty.

Since most of Kardashian's lavish Calabasas is filled with white and beige furniture, it's no surprise that she'd be critical about people tracking dirt into her home.

Even Kardashian's four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, are forbidden from playing anywhere near her white decor.

In a post shared on her former blog, Kardashian revealed: "Our home decor taste tends to be minimal and modern but the kids' playroom is the one room in the house where I let them run wild."

"That's where all the markers, paints, and colors are ... By the time they're done there, they have no desire to take a pen to our white furniture, lol!"

2. Guests aren't allowed to share photos of the inside of Kim's home.

An original rule that Kardashian made anyone who entered her house follow was no taking photos and sharing them with the public.

Even while filming "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the camera crew was forbidden from getting shots inside her home.

However, Kanye West ended up breaking the rule after sharing three now-deleted photos of their house on Twitter before it was finished and Kardashian allowed photos once more.

"Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media!" she tweeted at her then-husband. "Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?"

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Kardashian has since let camera crews inside and has shown off glimpses of different rooms of her house on social media.

3. Phones aren't allowed at the dinner table.

When it comes time to having dinner around the table, especially family meals, Kardashian is strict about no phones present.

While speaking at BeautyCon in 2018, Kardashian shared the reasoning behind her decision.

"If you get a phone call ... and you guys are all eating dinner together, never get up and leave and take the call or take it at the table because you’re showing your kids that this phone call is more important than them."

Kardashian recalled that while she was growing up, there were strict rules about phones at the table as well.

"I remember growing up, [with] our home phone, I had rules," she said. "There were phone hours. And so there should be cell phone hours. You should never sleep by your phone."

Kardashian confiscates her children's phones before they all sit down to eat, and promises to give them back before they all have breakfast again in the morning.

4. Guests are required to sign NDAs.

Before even stepping foot into Kardashian's estate, guests are required to sign non-disclosure agreements to ensure that all conversations said in the house are kept private.

Apparently, Kardashian's rule about confidentiality doesn't quite make her a big hit with her children's friend's parents.

"Kim’s not very popular with a lot of her kids’ friends’ moms, because she’s so paranoid about even having a basic conversation with them,” a source told RadarOnline, via Who Magazine.

The source claimed that while that rule is in place, Kardashian hardly has people in her home that aren't her family, close friends, or people she deeply trusts.

5. No expensive jewelry is allowed inside Kim's home.

Since Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery, where she was held at gunpoint by five burglars who stole approximately $10 million in jewelry, she is strict about what is kept inside her home.

During the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion series In June 2021, the reality star opened up about the rule she has implemented since the incident.

"No expensive items ever come to my home. I have it all taken from security before I even enter my home. I can't sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that," she revealed.

She also keeps 24/7 security around her property.

"Kim is trying to eliminate as many concerns as possible," a source told PEOPLE.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.