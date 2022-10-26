Why Taylor Swift Fans Think She Wrote A Secret Poetry Book With Clues About Her New Music

Taylor Swift fans are theorizing that she wrote a poetry book under the alias "June Bates" after spotting curious parallels between the singer's work and the mysterious collection.

With the release of her new album "Midnights," Swift has received an incredible amount of attention on all social media platforms.

Per usual, fans have flocked to pick through her songs, hoping to decode a lyric or unveil a secret. On TikTok, her song "Karma" has already proven important for a new trend of revenge against ugly and toxic exes — which we’re absolutely here for.

Outside of people creating new trends with the album, there are also millions of new theories about Swift's music. From intentional connections to Harry Styles’ music, references to previous albums, alleged baby names, or even ties to mysterious poet June Bates — can we handle any more rumors hidden in this album?

The "June Bates Theory" has fans thinking Swift may be a published poet under a secret pen name.

We can't be all too surprised, as everyone and their mother knows Swift is known for her easter eggs.

Is Taylor Swift writing poetry as 'June Bates'?

Swift's new album has ties to poetry released by an elusive author named June Bates, prompting fans to think the two might be the same person.

June Bates' work is linked to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' album.

On October 18, Bates released a poetry collection titled "The Lavender Haze: Sapphic Poetry."

The book's release came after, on October 6, Swift unveiled the tracklist for "Midnights" ahead of the album's October 21 release.

On that tracklist was a song titled, you guessed it, "Lavender Haze" and this is where the theory originates.

TikToker and dedicated Swiftie Emily Stokes released a video on October 24th, three days after 'Midnights' was released, hashing out the June Bates theory.

Not only does she state the obvious with the connection in titles, but she also delves into some of the deeper conspiracies about the style of the lyrics, connections to previous albums, and the timeline of the book release.

Stokes first shares the opening poem in the book:

"i used to hope karma would get you in your sleep. now i just prioritize my peace."