How Taylor Swift's Cats Are Living Their Best (27) Lives

Aside from her music and cheery personality, Taylor Swift is also known for her love of cats.

It is no surprise that the singer-songwriter is obsessed with her furry felines (she even has earrings with their faces on them) as well she should be, because they are adorable.

Her adoration of cats even went as far as her appearance in the cursed film "Cats" as Bombalurina, singing “Macavity.”

Swift’s fans have seen her cats on her social media, on her merch, and in her professional work and are stars in their own right.

How many cats does Taylor Swift have?

Swift has three cats: two Scottish Folds named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey and a Ragdoll named Benjamin Button.

The names might seem familiar; they are named after Swift’s favorite TV and movie characters.

Olivia Benson is named after the iconic detective and captain played by Mariska Hargitay on "Law & Order: SVU," Meredith Grey is named for Ellen Pompeo's character on "Grey's Anatomy" and Benjamin Button is named for the title role played by Brad Pitt in the movie "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button."

The breeds themselves, specifically Scottish folds, are the subject of some controversy.

All Scottish folds are descended from one cat named Susie who was found by a farmer and cat enthusiast on a farm near Coupar Angus, Scotland in 1961. Their folded ears are a genetic mutation that is actually a cartilage defect that, while cute, can lead to diseases in the breed.

Scottish fold cats may develop incurable, painful and lifelong diseases such as arthritis, spinal abnormalities and a slew of other issues.

Ragdolls were first developed as a breed in the 1960s, and descend from a domestic longhair named Josephine and various other longhairs found in the breeders neighborhood.

Ragdoll cats may be prone to developing hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (a form of inherited heart disease) and calcium oxalate bladder stones, and may also have a predisposition to feline infectious peritonitis (FIP), an incurable and almost always fatal, though rare, viral disease.

Those potential issues aside, it’s no joke that Taylor Swift's cats are leading better lives than most of us.

Swift's cats go everywhere with her. They are often part of her professional projects — and you can be sure they get star treatment.

Her cats have their own personalized bags and cat backpacks for their time spend taking private jet rides.

And all of their names are trademarked for merchandise, including clothes, houseware, accessories, luggage, toys and more.

Details about all three of Taylor Swift's cats:

Meredith Grey

Photo: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Breed: Scottish fold

Age: Approximately 10 years old (born in 2011)

Named for: Mariska Hargitay's character on "Law & Order: SVU"

Swift has had Meredith Grey since 2011. She has made appearances in Swift’s work such as her "1989" tour and her "ME!" music video.

Still very successful like her other cat siblings, Meredith is more private than the other two cats.

In April, fans were concerned that Meredith was missing, but Swift assured them that she is fine, just timid.

"She's just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself. She doesn't like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her? So there's your update on Meredith," Swift said.

Olivia Benson

Photo: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Breed: Scottish fold

Age: Approximately 7 years old (born in 2014)

Named for: Ellen Pompeo's character on "Grey's Anatomy"

After getting Olivia Benson in 2014, she has become one of Swift's most successful cats.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Benson herself has a net worth of $97 million, which is more than that of some Kardashians!

You can see her in promotions for Swift’s music, such on her "1989" tour, in her Diet Coke commercial and in her "ME!" music video.

She even has a line of merch with her sister Meredith Grey.

Benjamin Button

Photo: Taylor Swift's Instagram

Breed: Ragdoll

Age: Approximately 2 years old (born in 2019)

Named for: Brad Pitt's character in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button"

The newest addition to the Swift family, ragdoll Benjamin Button, joined the (Scottish) fold in 2019. The curious case of Swift adopting this little guy is precious.

You may know him from the music video for Swift's song "ME!" — which is also where Swift was introduced to the little kitten.

In Time's "ME!" behind the scenes video, Swift can be seen hearing the cat and picking him up. She asks if she can have him and her face is filled with delight when hearing that he is available for adoption. She also makes everyone hold him, and who wouldn’t want to?

Swift said, “Cats are just really cool. They’re really great. They’re very dignified. They’re independent. They’re very capable of dealing with their own life and if you fit into that on that day, they’ll make some time for you maybe.”

We stan these kitties almost as much as we stan Taylor!

Leeann Reed is a writer who covers news, pop culture, and love, and relationship topics.