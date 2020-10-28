Why Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift And Dianna Agron Are Secretly Dating

Gather ‘round, folks, and allow me to tell you the tale of two famous blonde ladies who may or may not have dated at one point.

Fans caught former Glee star Dianna Agron listening to Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” on Spotify on Oct. 26, and while that may not seem like a huge deal, it is to Swifties, because Agron and Swift were rumored to have dated at one point.

On top of that, it’s rumored that Taylor had written songs about Dianna before, particularly the song “Wonderland,” which was off of her 1989 album.

Are Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift dating? Theories about their rumored romance.

Read on for all the details and theories about Dianna and Taylor’s rumored romance, and why fans think Dianna listening to “Cardigan” further fuels their past relationship rumors.

Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift were rumored to have dated from 2011-2013.

After the pair met in 2011, Agron fueled romance rumors with the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When Kimmel asked if Agron would date Swift, she replied, “Wouldn’t that be juicy?” and then turned to the camera, blew a kiss, and said, “Hi, Taylor,” which threw fans into an absolute frenzy.

In 2013, a Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of a tweet from Taylor that read, “So I have an inside source at Glee who was all ‘watch tonight - we’re doing your song. I hope that source was right [smiling emoji]."

You can see a screenshot of the tweet here.

The Reddit user then went on to say:

“The show airs, and no Taylor song is to be heard....and Taylor eventually erases that tweet. However, the internet (many many tumblrs and fan forums) start buzzing on overload because in the episode Dianna Agron's character goes bisexual. Since Dianna is Taylor's friend and there was conspiracies that they were secret couple (or at least people wished that), people are thinking that Dianna was obviously Taylor's source and deliberately was just trying to hook her in to watch that episode for personal reasons. Or maybe a scene with a song got cut.”

Fans think Taylor Swift’s “Wonderland” is about Dianna Agron.

In a very detailed Twitter thread, a Taylor-Dianna fan laid out all the evidence that “Wonderland” was written about Agron, and that the two clearly had a secret relationship.

Some of the lyrics in the song include “fell down the rabbit hole,” which was the name of Dianna Agron’s Tumblr blog, and “didn’t you flash your green eyes at me/ haven’t you heard what becomes of curious minds.”

Dianna has green eyes, and the word “curious” alludes to another Alice in Wonderland reference — Alice in Wonderland is one of Agron’s favorite movies and she has an Alice quote tattooed on her, hence why fans are convinced that “Wonderland” is about the actress.

A Reddit user touched on their own theory about their rumored romance, writing:

“Wonderland: I feel like this one is no doublty [sic] about DA. This is what started to get me thinking seriously about the articles I had read. Those of you who don't know, DA had a tumblr account called "down the rabbit hole" and had "we're all mad here" tattooed on her. DA does have green eyes. I also think ‘Didn't it all seem new and exciting’ could be relevant to stepping out of that comfort zone of her sexuality.”

Who is “Cardigan” about?

We may never know exactly who Cardigan is about but the fact that Dianna Agron was caught listening to the song makes fans think it may be about her.

In fact, three tracks from her folklore album tell a similar story about a love triangle between friends: “Betty,” “Cardigan,” and “August.”

When Taylor’s surprise album came out earlier this year, fans were convinced that “Betty” was about a relationship with a woman — either Karlie Kloss, who’s long been rumored to have had a relationship with Swift, or Dianna Agron.

However, Taylor seemingly put those rumors to rest after she revealed that the “James” persona in “Betty” was that of a heterosexual male.

Reddit users think that “Cardigan” may actually be about former One Direction singer Harry Styles.

The pair briefly dated for a few months in 2012, and Taylor famously wrote her mega-bop “I Knew You Were Trouble” about Harry Styles, as well as a few other songs.

Okay so hear me out. I'm getting similar vibes from the Harry Styles falling video and Taylor Swift's cardigan music video and coincidence it was released on the 10 year 1D anniversary? I THINK NOT.#taylorswift #cardiganmusicvideo #harrystyles #crying #Folklore pic.twitter.com/5A9lkJylZH — Brianna (@briannam511) July 24, 2020

When the “Cardigan” video was released, fans were quick to point out all the similarities that paralleled Harry Styles’ “Falling” music video, and to be honest, it’s really hard to deny how eerily similar the videos are.

We all know Taylor Swift is a musical mastermind and never does something by accident, so it makes sense why fans think Harry Styles is the subject of Cardigan, and not Dianna.

