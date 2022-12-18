6 Strict Rules Kim Kardashian Allegedly Makes Her Housekeepers Follow

In 2014, Kim Kardashian along with her then-husband Kanye West purchased their first home shortly after they tied the knot.

After Kardashian filed for divorce in 2021, the reality star purchased the home from West for $23 million.

Now, Kardashian's home is the definition of minimalism and simplicity, and to keep it that way, the SKIMS founder has a few strict rules in place for her housekeeping staff — who are tasked with making sure everything is up to par.

Here are 6 strict rules Kim Kardashian's housekeepers have to follow.

1. Kim requires certain sheets on her bed.

According to RadarOnline, a source claimed that Kardashian has a certain preference when it comes to the type of sheets she wants on her bed.

"She would only use white silk linens and she was very particular about them. They had to be silk and they had to be changed daily!" the source said.

Of course, since the sheets were stark white, by the next day, they'd be ruined.

"Every single morning her white sheets would be covered in makeup. There was always mascara and foundation everywhere."

2. Kim has been accused of refusing to give housekeepers breaks.

Back in May 2021, a slew of former housekeepers who worked for Kardashian filed a lawsuit against the mogul after she failed to pay them overtime, cover expenses and provide legally mandated breaks.

According to NBC News, workers accused Kardashian of withholding 10% of their pay for taxes, and not reporting their employment to tax authorities.

"Plantiffs never received any paystubs, were not paid on regular pay periods, were not given their required meals and rest breaks," the lawsuit, filed by Los Angeles attorney Frank Kim, told the news outlet.

In response, a representative for Kardashian said the former housekeepers were not employed by Kardashian but through a third-party vendor that had no affiliation with the reality star.

3. Housekeepers must sign NDAs before starting.

If you're hired to work for Kim Kardashian, you're most likely going to be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner family, they definitely want to makes sure that their employees aren't spreading their personal business to the press.

In the past, Kardashian has been vocal about her love of NDAs.

During a 2019 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," it was revealed the strict measures that Kardashian had been taking when it came to her security; which caused the SKIMS founder to publicly announce her adoration for non-disclosure agreements.

4. They even have to clean up after Kim's children.

When it comes to Kardashian's four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — they leave a considerable amount of mess behind for their mom's housekeepers to clean.

During a July 2022 interview with Allure, Kardashian shared that North's been "into special effects makeup."

She continued, saying that while she and her family had been at a home they'd rented for the summer, North decided to prank Kardashian by doing makeup on herself and her younger sister, Chicago, making the entire room "look like a murder scene."

The realistic-looking murder scene had even given Kardashian's housekeeper a good scare.

"The housekeeper came and tried to call the authorities and called the homeowner thinking that it was a full, real murder scene and I had to let them know it was completely just a prank and my kids were doing special effects makeup."

5. They are sometimes asked to clean up messes that may seem too large.

Earlier this month, Kardashian got heavy backlash from fans after leaving her kitchen a mess for her housekeeper to clean up.

According to The Sun, Kardashian posted to her Instagram story on December 7, showing off her disastrous kitchen.

In the video, several Elves on the Shelf were seen scattered on the countertops, with broken eggs, discarded bowls of flour, and huge piles of popcorn seen everywhere as well.

"Oh my gosh, you guys, our elves got into the craziest mess last night," Kardashian joked.

However, not all of her fans found the mess funny, and criticized the reality star for not cleaning up the mess herself instead of leaving it for her housekeepers to do.

6. Housekeepers often have to clean Kim's room more than once.

According to RadarOnline, a source claimed that Kardashian is not a very neat and organized person.

"Kim's bedroom and bathroom are beyond filthy at all times, no matter how often it was cleaned," the source said.

"The minute Kim entered, everything was trashed — like a tornado had just gone through it."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.