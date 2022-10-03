The Two Strict Rules Kim Kardashian Makes Guests Follow On Her Private Jet

Kim Kardashian has recently revealed the strict rules that a guest must follow while flying on her private jet.

The jet, which Kardashian named "Kim Air," was purchased by the SKIMS founder in February 2022 for a whopping $95 million, according to Hello magazine.

However, Kardashian ended up adding her own personal customizations to the plane, which increased the value of the jet to $150 million.

During the first season of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kardashian gave the cameras a tour of her lavish plane, joking, "I feel like I'm doing MTV Cribs for planes."

She gave viewers a personal tour of the jet, which was designed by Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez.

There are a total of ten beds, where several of them convert into King-size beds, and two bathrooms aboard the plane.

"I never dreamed I would own a plane," she said. "I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home."

Kardashian continued, gushing over the flight's custom-made seats.

"Usually planes are dark with lighter leather. Mine, I had custom all-light wood. I had a bathroom put in the front and a bathroom put in the back. Every seat has its own phone charger!"

She also shared that "the best, most exciting part of the plane" was the cashmere accents added to every possible element, from the overhead baggage compartments, ceilings, seats, and headrests.

When it comes to a plane as luxurious as the one Kardashian owns, it's no surprise that there are a few guidelines that one must follow.

Here are the two strict rules Kim Kardashian makes her guests follow on her private jet.

1. No staining her seats.

During a recent episode of "The Kardashians," the reality star proved that the strict rules also apply to her family members.

In one scene, Kardashian and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner were taking the jet for their trip to Milan for a Prada fashion show.

During their conversation, Kardashian made it clear that Jenner was to keep her custom jet in pristine condition.

While the two sisters were on FaceTime, Jenner shared that she was “just going to go get a quick spray tan” before their flight.

“A spray tan before my flight?” Kardashian asked.

“No, it’s a three-hour one so I sit in it for three hours and then shower it off,” Jenner explained.

Kardashian then warned Jenner that her cream interior seats were too nice to be stained.

"Have you seen the cashmere seats?” she asked. “You cannot get your spray tan on my cashmere seats.”

2. No outside shoes on the plane.

While giving fans an MTV "Cribs"-style tour of her private jet, Kardashian revealed that she will soon not allow outside shoes for people aboard "Kim Air."

"Don’t breathe; don’t touch a thing," she said, regarding the custom decor. "I’m gonna do no shoes on the plane and get custom Skims slippers. Wouldn’t it be so cute if I made custom Skims in this color, like pajamas, socks, and blankets, and slippers?"

In September 2022, Kim Kardashian caught backlash for her stance on climate change.

While speaking to Interview magazine, the reality star said she "believes in climate change" but "picks and chooses" how she does her part in helping reverse the effects.

“I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help,” she told the publication.

“But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.