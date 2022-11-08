Man Who Robbed Kim Kardashian In Paris Explains Why She Was Targeted

In 2016, the world woke up to the news that Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a hotel in Paris, France.

Yunis Abbas, 67, was one of the five men responsible for the 2016 theft.

The heist occurred at the Hôtel de Pourtalès in France, where the reality star had been staying for Paris Fashion Week.

It was estimated that roughly $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen by the masked men, who were all in their 60s and 70s, after they broke into her hotel room, tied her up, and duct-taped her mouth and eyes shut.

Kim Kardashian's Paris robber has now revealed why she was targeted.

In an August interview with VICE News, Abbas candidly spoke about the events leading up to the robbery and why he had his sights set on Kardashian.

The interview was part of a recently-released video documentary about how social media is used in crimes of this nature.

“I went on the internet and I saw her jewelry. I saw her ring. I saw that she showed it everywhere,” Abbas said.

“We knew this information through social media. We knew that she was coming for Fashion Week, so we went there to do some reconnaissance so we were sure.”

Abbas went into detail about how he and the other men were able to enter the hotel and find Kardashian.

"We got in through the little door that was open on the inside, as soon as we got in we took control of the concierge,” he said. “We overpowered him, we tied him up. Then we looked for the keys to the bedroom she stayed in.”

Abbas continued, saying he decided to stay in the lobby while the other men "went upstairs to go to Ms. Kardashian's room" where they "picked up the jewelry."

After the attack, Abbas explained that he and the other men were able to get away because Kardashian's assistant "called 911 in the United States."

The French police were not notified right away, giving the men time to escape.

Abbas, who served 22 months in jail before being granted early release on health circumstances, was eventually caught because of DNA left behind at the scene.

Later in the interview, Abbas said he “didn’t really know” Kim Kardashian but was more aware of her then-husband Kanye West.

"I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. That lady doesn’t care at all,’” he said.

Abbas claimed he does not feel any "guilt" over robbing Kardashian.

Abbas' lack of guilt stemmed from his belief that Kardashian didn't deserve the money she had.

"I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool, in that episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. I thought, 'She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all,'" he said.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care.”

Despite not feeling remorseful over the crime, Abbas did acknowledge that Kardashian was "traumatized" by the entire ordeal.

“Of course, she must have been traumatized. I don’t doubt it,” Abbas declared.

He then advised that celebrities should be "a little less showy toward people who can't afford it," adding that "for some people, it's provocative."

Kardashian opened up about the traumatic experience years later.

During the 'KUWTK' reunion special in 2021, Kardashian briefly explained how her lifestyle changed following the robbery.

"No expensive items ever come to my home," Kardashian said.

"I have it all taken from security before I even enter my home. I can't sleep if I have jewelry in my safe, or money, or anything at my house. I just don't live my life like that."

When it comes to jewelry, the Skims founder said that she doesn't wear expensive pieces anymore.

"As far as jewelry, if I'm wearing something, it's borrowed. It's fake."

