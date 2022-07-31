8 Strict Rules Justin And Hailey Bieber Make Each Other Follow To Maintain A Strong Marriage

Since Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot in September 2018, their marriage has appeared to be a stable, happy, and loving one — for the most part.

The pair have embarked on numerous getaways together, lift each other up on social media, and support one another in their rapidly growing careers.

Of course, their successful relationship is not one that just happened quickly overnight — their commitment to one another requires a lot of effort, hard work, and conversations on both ends.

Both Justin and Hailey have been through a lot throughout their careers and have learned much about what it takes to maintain a relationship.

One of the most important keys to a successful marriage is implementing relationship rules and actively following them.

Here are 8 relationship rules Justin and Hailey Bieber make each other follow.

1. No sex before marriage.

It was no secret that Justin and Hailey Bieber moved at a quick pace when it came to their relationship.

Prior to their nearly decade of friendship and romantically dating for a brief period in 2016, the two were introduced in 2009 at a fan event for Justin on the set of the TODAY show, where he was appearing as a guest.

Flash forward to 2018, the pair secretly married at a Manhattan courthouse just a few months after rekindling their romantic relationship.

Although they later had a reception in 2019, many people wondered what the big rush to get legally married was.

The answer was straightforward and confirmed by Justin: they wanted to have sex.

Justin remained celibate for a year and a half before marrying Hailey as a way to feel closer to God — after all, both Justin and Hailey attended services at Hillsong Church long before Justin committed to refrain from having sex.

Before practicing abstinence, Justin admitted he had a “legitimate problem with sex.”

In an interview with Vogue, he said, “I think sex can cause a lot of pain. Sometimes people have sex because they don’t feel good enough. Because they lack self-worth. Women do that, and guys do that. I wanted to rededicate myself to God in that way because I really felt it was better for the condition of my soul.”

However, after reconnecting with Hailey, Justin adjusted his views when he realized that she was the one and God had "rewarded" him with Hailey.

The two came to a mutual decision to wait until they were married to have sex.

2. No phones in bed.

Justin and Hailey established an essential rule that they incorporate into their nightly routine: no phones in bed unless it is "absolutely necessary."

Hailey confirmed this rule in an interview with Elle in 2020.

The point of this rule is that the couple can connect and reflect without screens' distractions.

Hailey also stated that she makes more effort to read in bed than be on her phone.

3. No bringing up the past during arguments.

Every relationship experiences some bumps in the road, including disagreements and fighting with each other — Justin and Hailey Bieber are no exception.

However, the couple enforces a strict rule when they find themselves amid an argument: no dragging up and poking at the past.

Hailey opened up about this rule during an episode of supermodel Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast.

“We don’t try to poke at the past because I don’t think that’s fair, and I’ve never liked it. I don’t need you to remind me. I’ve had to work past it. Thank you. We don’t point fingers,” she said.

Growth is a significant part of a healthy relationship and cannot occur if past mistakes are brought up repeatedly.

4. No hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian.

Hailey reportedly enforced this rule shortly after she got engaged to Justin, and Kourtney Kardashian split with her then-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, back in August 2018.

In 2016, Justin and Kourtney sparked dating rumors after being spotted at an LA nightclub.

According to HollywoodLife.com, Justin and the reality star “really connected on a soul level” and “simply got each other” after they went on several church dates together. However, the rumors fizzled out once Hailey and Justin reconnected.

That doesn't mean that Hailey was allowing her fiance anywhere near Kourtney.

“Hailey has every reason to feel threatened,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “Now that she’s [Kourtney] single, she’d go after Justin again in a heartbeat.”

5. Limit social media use.

Social media can be a great tool to connect with others, but it can also be a dangerous breeding ground for bullying, even for celebrities. Hailey Bieber has admitted to being cyberbullied on social media platforms in the past.

“It’s hard to focus on your well-being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive,” she wrote on her Instagram story in 2018.

Hailey also stated that the negative comments about her relationship with Justin that appeared in her feed gave her "immediate anxiety."

Justin and Hailey will periodically deactivate their Twitter accounts when social media becomes too overwhelming.

They use that time to focus on their mental health rather than scrolling through hurtful comments.

6. Prioritize wellness.

Physical fitness and a balanced diet play a big part in your overall well-being, so why not commit to a healthier lifestyle alongside your partner?

This is exactly what Justin and Hailey make an effort to do.

Both take to Instagram to document their workout routines and progress.

Hailey posts about her cardio, hot yoga, and pilates exercises.

They eat a variety of healthy foods, including vegan and vegetarian options.

7. They both want kids young.

A question that often arises when two people are discussing marriage is whether or not they plan to have children.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot nearly four years ago, and the media wants to know if they plan on expanding their family.

In the 2021 Amazon documentary, “Justin Bieber: Our World,” Hailey said, “We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young.”

Although no children have happened yet for the couple, they tease about it.

While discussing their future family plans in “Our World,” Hailey says, “We shall see,” while Justin can be heard saying, “it’s up to you, babe.”

8. Spend quality time with family.

Although Justin and Haily have hectic and fast-moving careers, they make an effort to spend time with both of their families.

Two months after getting legally married, both Justin and Hailey’s families came together for the Thanksgiving holiday, which Justin hosted.

During the summer of 2021, Justin posted a cute picture on Instagram of himself and Hailey hanging out with all of Justin’s siblings.

The couple often gets together with Hailey’s side of the family when they attend church services together.

