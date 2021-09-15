Justin & Hailey Bieber Spark Pregnancy Rumors After A Sweet Moment On The Met Gala Red Carpet

The lovebirds made headlines in their matching black ensembles at the Met Gala. Hailey looked effortlessly elegant in a "Saint Laurent" gown while Justin represented his own label, "Drew House."

Yet something else has caught the public's attention — and it has nothing to do with their looks.

Instead, social media users are frantically caught up in speculations that Hailey might be pregnant with "Baby Bieber."

Is Hailey Bieber pregnant?

Here are the "clues" that fans believe prove Hailey and Justin are expecting, as well as arguments debunking the theories.

Justin Bieber cradled Hailey's stomach at the Met Gala.

Videos of the couple's Met Gala appearance show the singer gently stroking his wife's stomach in front of camera.

In the clips, Hailey appears to push Justin's hands away and some claim she can be seen saying, "Don't make it look obvious."

imagina se ela falasse : “ they will find out im pregnant” HAILEY E JUSTIN N TO PRONTA MAS EU QUERO TANTO VER O BABY BIEBER pic.twitter.com/n7Tlp8uo8Q — mariana (@jbholdtight) September 15, 2021

Others wrote that it looks like Hailey said, "They will find out I'm pregnant."

Others think Hailey "pretended" to drink alcohol at the Met.

A picture of Hailey is also making its rounds on the app, leading some people to think the drink may've been staged to throw the public off.

Hailey was seen arriving to a Met Gala after party clutching a bottle of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

"I think this is equivalent to me in like, 8th grade, "drunk" and IM-ing my friends on AIM acting like I was drunk to look cool," said Tiktoker girlbosstown.

However, many commenters pointed out it's likely that Hailey was only promoting her friend, Kendall Jenner, as the bottle in her hand is none other than Jenner's own "818 Tequila."

"The logo just so happens to be PERFECTLY at the camera," user Amanda Woolf wrote. "Kris [Jenner] totally planned this out!"

Others were swayed by the Tiktok, with one person admitting, "I think she was just carrying it to support Kendall but hmm this perspective also has me convinced."

Justin and Hailey Bieber have talked about wanting kids.

Fans are more than familiar with Hailey's baby niece, Iris. The couple is often seen out and about with her, and both Hailey & Justin have posted pictures of Iris on their Instagrams.

People believe that the Bieber's baby-related social media posts are "hints" they share with one another, potentially nudging the other for a bundle of joy.

The couple is always seen gushing over baby Iris and others while Justin once shared, "I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out" on "The Ellen Degeneres Show."

In that same interview he added, "I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

So, what do you think? Could the Biebers truly be expecting, or is this another instance of baseless Internet rumors? Who really knows at this point - after all, a TikTok sleuth correctly guessed Kylie Jenner's pregnancy weeks before the official announcement!

