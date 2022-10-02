Selena Gomez Accuses Justin Bieber Of Cheating On Her ‘Multiple Times’ In Resurfaced Instagram Fight

If you were a huge Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fan, especially of their relationship, then it's hard to forget their infamous 2017 Instagram fight where Gomez accused her ex-boyfriend of cheating on her.

It started after Bieber posted a series of photos with Sofia Richie, who was 17 at the time and rumored to be his girlfriend.

The photos didn't bode well with hardcore Jelena fans, who were still rooting for the two exes to reconcile.

Selena Gomez stepped in to accuse Justin Bieber of cheating on her.

Gomez's accusation came after Bieber's fans began writing negative comments underneath the photos, prompting the "Peaches" singer to retaliate.

He changed the caption to one of the photos of him and Richie, writing, "I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate. This is getting out of hand. If you guys are really fans, you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like."

The change of caption immediately led to an outpour of backlash from his fans, and also caught the attention of Gomez.

Throw back to when selena gomez had a fight with justin bieber in the comment section and ate him up pic.twitter.com/I58GhNIcZF — Aya (@girlplstfu) May 26, 2020

She responded to Bieber, writing underneath the post of him and Richie: "If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol- It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before any one ever did.”

Gomez's response was met with praise from both her fans and Biebers, though the singer wasn't impressed by his ex-girlfriend's quip.

In response, Bieber called out his ex-girlfriend, suggesting that she'd "used" him for his fame.

“It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way,” he wrote. “Sad. All love.”

In a separate comment, he continued: “I’m not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u can all be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers.”

Gomez then shot back, accusing Bieber of cheating on her.

"Funny how the ones that cheated multiple times, are pointing the finger at the ones that were forgiving and supportive, no wonder fans are mad. Sad. All love.”

Bieber then retaliated, accusing Gomez of being the one who'd cheated and not him. "I cheated… Oh, I forgot about you and Zayn?”

Bieber replied, referencing an interview Gomez did with InStyle UK where she admitted that if Malik “had asked me out on a date, I would be seen with him. Just kidding, but not kidding.”)

Gomez then finished off the feud by posting a collage of photos dedicated to her fans on Instagram, seemingly throwing shade at Bieber, while the "Baby" singer deleted his entire Instagram page.

However, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress later admitted that she regretted her public fight with Bieber, posting a brief statement on her Snapchat.

"What I said was selfish and pointless," she wrote in a snap against a black background.

Bieber has previously spoken out about his lack of faithfulness in relationships, alluding to the fact that he cheated on Gomez.

In a 2015 interview with I-D magazine, Bieber spoke about his split with Gomez.

"We were working out how to be in a relationship, how to be ourselves, who we were, in the middle of having people judge our relationship through the media."

“I think that really messed my head up too. Because then, it’s like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You’re on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you’re just getting yourself into trouble…”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.