The Sweetest Romantic Gestures Between Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin

Pop-star Justin Bieber and American model Hailey Baldwin have been capturing the eyes and hearts of millions ever since the two tied the knot in September 2018.

After a brief fling the year prior, the two reignited their relationship in 2018 and have showered each other with love ever since.

Bieber and Baldwin, who now goes by Hailey Bieber since she married, have gained a reputation for their public displays of affection, with some going far beyond the scope of other PDAs.

Here are the cutest romantic gestures of love between Justin and Hailey Bieber:

1. He surprised her with flowers for no reason at all.

Despite their reputation for extravagant showcases of their love, Baldwin says the most romantic gesture Bieber has ever done for her is relatively basic by comparison — Bieber got his wife flowers, for no other reason than he wanted to.

“I got home from work one day and my husband had flowers, just because, on the table for me and no one had ever done that for me before,” Baldwin told PinkVilla. “For just no occasion, for no specific reason."

2. They promised to be each other's valentines forever.

Baldwin showed her appreciation for Bieber shortly after with an Instagram post on Valentine’s Day in 2019, which shows a black and white photo of the two with the caption “I get to be his valentine forevaaa evaaa????”

3. They show that it's the small, everyday things that are the most romantic.

The two have publicized their love for each other on social media many times. During the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, they posted themselves doing various activities together around the house, such as dancing, cooking, and playing Jenga.

4. They cherish simple dates — like tandem bikes and picnics in the park.

When out and about in public, Bieber and Baldwin are often seen showing each other affection in a variety of ways. Some of these instances include Baldwin hugging Bieber from behind while they ride a two-person bike, hugging while walking the red carpet at the premiere of Bieber’s docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” and kissing while on a picnic date.

5. Hailey supported Justin through his depression.

Both Bieber and Baldwin have also supported each other in their darker times. Bieber has thanked Baldwin for helping him through his open battle with depression.

“I fall more in love with you every day!” Bieber wrote in a 2019 Instagram post. “You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come!”

6. Justin never left Hailey's side when she was admitted to the hospital with a serious medical issue.

When Baldwin was hospitalized with a blood clot in her brain on Thursday, Bieber did everything he could to help his love. A source close to Bieber told People that he texted everyone he could to ask for prayers for Baldwin.

The incident understandably rocked both of them, but reportedly made them realize just how much they value each other.

"He realizes, and is telling people around him, how much Hailey is his rock, and how she saved him from a dark time … and that he needs to appreciate her every day,” A source told People. “He's going to keep an eye on her and help her however he can. And he has everyone around him praying for her continued good health. It shook him up."

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. He majors in journalism at the University of Central Florida with a minor in sports business. Follow him on Twitter.