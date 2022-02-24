10 Most Expensive Things The Kardashians & Jenners Have Bought Their Kids

The Kardashians and Jenners are known for their big family and adorable children. On their long-running reality TV show, 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', the ladies of the family love spoiling their children with extravagant gifts, like over-the-top birthday parties, vacation trips many of us could only dream of, and designer clothes and accessories.

Whether it's for birthdays, anniversaries or Christmas, the Kardashian and Jenner kids don't get just any ordinary gifts — many of the things they've received cost well over what many of their TV viewers make in a year.

Aside from the success of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', some of the family members are now ranked on the Forbes billionaire list for other reasons — Kylie Jenner, thanks to her massive beauty empire, and Kim Kardashian with her many clothing companies, perfume brands and paid appearances — so they have plenty of money to burn and want to give their kids the types of extravagant gifts they might not have had themselves.

Here are some of the most expensive things the Kardashians and Jenners have bought their kids:

1. Scott Disick bought a custom luxury playhouse for him and Kourtney's kids.

Kourtney has the oldest kids of all the Kardashian and Jenner siblings, as she started having children in 2006 and has three children: Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston Disick.

In the Summer of 2019, Scott Disick used his renovating skills on his E! show "Flip It Like Disick" to build his children a custom luxury playhouse of their very own.

Allegedly, he saw a house in Forbes that he was inspired by and designed the playhouse to look similar to the original. The project reportedly took roughly $100,000 to build.

2. Kim Kardashian built Chicago a nursery worth over half a million dollars.

Chicago is Kim Kardashian's third child and the first to be born via a surrogate mother as Kardashian experienced serious health issues during her pregnancies with North and Saint.

Therefore, she wanted to make sure this baby that she wasn't able to carry in her own body was showered with as much love as possible. She spent a lot of time, effort, and money into Chicago's nursey to make it perfect for when she arrived home.

The nursery in total reportedly cost Kardashian over half a million dollars, and included see-through cribs, cloud gliders, a vintage bed that cost an estimated $75,000 ... and so much more.

3. Kylie Jenner throws an annual 'Stormi World' birthday party for her daughter.

Travis Scott was well-known for hosting his annual music festival, Astro World. So naturally, to play into the new father's own fantasy land creation, Kylie Jenner created "Stormi World" for their daughter Stormi's birthday each year.

The idea was very innovative and bore a close resemblance to Scott's own festival — there was a custom theme park that included carnival rides, personalized merchandise, and games for Stormi and friends. And of course the iconic blow-up Stormi balloon all the party-goers had to walk through to get in to the event.

The cost of the extravagant birthday party theme park was $100,000, and they continued the party in with different themes each year on Stormi's birthday.

4. Kim Kardashian purchases expensive designer purses for North and Chicago.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to high fashion designer labels, so she naturally influences her daughters when it comes to designer clothes, shoes, and purses.

North West loved one item in particular in Kim's closet — a rare Christian Dior heavy-metal saddlebag purse. It's one of only 10 in the world and valued at around $35,000.

Talk about a luxury hand me downs. North may not own the purse herself (borrowing from family is pretty cool if Kim Kardashian is your mom), but Kim has been known to buy her daughters designer purses of their very own. From Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Judith Leiber designer purses to Pumpkin Cinderella and pepperoni pizza slice collectors edition clutches worth over $5,000 a piece, the Kardashian-West daughters have their choice of styles to choose from whenever they want.

5. Scott Disick treated his daughter Penelope to a big-girl room makeover.

Scott Disick does not play when it comes to home decorating and renovation projects.

When Penelope asked for a big girl room, he didn't want to disappoint. Disick reportedly spent over $15,000 to work one-on-one with a designer and give Penelope her surprise pink-walled big girl room, complete with fluffy rugs and designer furniture fit for a queen.

6. Kylie Jenner invested in several Fendi strollers for Stormi.

Photo: Instagram | kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner wanted to stroll with her baby in fashion. So when she needs to go out on walks with Stormi she uses her Fendi pram, which cost an estimated $12,000.

She wanted to make sure Stormi was used to riding in style in a decked-out Fendi stroller with the Fendi Logo scattered all over it.

In order to coordinate her outfits with the stroller, Jenner posted a picture on Instagram wearing a Fendi printed dress with the same pattern to match.

Kylie Jenner has also been spotted walking around Disney World with Stormi in another Fendi stroller — this one costing an estimated $2,000 — with a $4,000+ diaper bag to match.

7. Khloe Kardashian spent thousands of dollars on balloons for True's first birthday party.

Photo: Instagram | khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian wanted her daughter, True, to have the ultimate photo op for her first birthday. So, for her first birthday Khloe "surprised" True with a room full of different colored balloons and a giant balloon arch.

There were reportedly over 2,000 individual balloons — the balloon arch was made up of almost 300 balloons itself. In total, the ballons cost over $8,000.

8. Kim Kardashian gifted North half-carat diamond stud earrings when she was a baby.

Goodness @KimKardashian she's soooooo pretty!!!! LOVE HERR pic.twitter.com/mPTERZgAaE — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) August 8, 2014

Let's hope North West doesn't lose her diamond earring in the ocean like her mother. Not long after North West was born, Kardashian had her ears pierced — but she didn't just use the standard piercing earrings many of us do.

Instead, Kardashian gifted her daughter a pair of Lorraine Schwartz half-carat diamond studs with an estimated cost of $50,000.

9. Kim Kardashian bought North, Chicago, Penelope, Dream, True, and Stormi matching Louis Vuitton bags.

Photo: Instagram | kimkardashian

In the Kardashian/Jenner family, everyone has to have a designer handbag — even the children.

On a trip back from Japan in 2019, Kim Kardashian spared no expense for her daughters and nieces, purchasing matching Louis Voitton bags for the bunch as an early Christmas present.

She spent $8,800 on all the purses for the kids and got herself one, too (because, why not?!)

10. Kris Jenner bought her grandson, Mason, a Versace coat.

Photo: Instagram | kourtneykardash

Like most grandmas, Kris Jenner is known for spoiling her grandchildren — like when she bought Chicago a $3,350 music box for her first birthday, which is probably sitting on a shelf now that she's older.

She also reportedly spent $3,125 on a Versace coat for her grandson, Mason, with an ultra-stylish can't-miss Baroque print. Mason was pictured wearing the coat a few weeks later in Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram post.

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.