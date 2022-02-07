What Fans Think Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Named Their Baby

Kylie Jenner has officially announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott after posting an Instagram photo of the new baby on her Instagram on Sunday.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul posted a black-and-white image of her daughter Stormi holding the infant's hand, revealing that the newborn had arrived a day after Stormi's birthday.

Jenner captioned the photo with the words, "2/2/22," the baby's birth date.

KYLIE JENNER HAD A BOY!!! DAY AFTER STORMIS BDAY pic.twitter.com/jvMS6mYOwH — Shannon (@SS_________x) February 7, 2022

Fans are already confident that the new baby is a boy after Jenner used a blue heart next to the birthdate, and Scott also commented a blue heart under the photo.

However, despite Jenner nor Scott having publicly revealed the name of their second child, that hasn't stopped fans from predicting what the name could be.

What is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's second baby's name?

What caught the attention of many people and the start of theories to what the new name could be fell under the comments that flooded Jenner's photo of the newborn.

Fans think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott named their baby 'Angel.'

Fans believe that Jenner and Scott might have named their new baby Angel or some kind of variation of the name due to comments from Jenner's famous friends and family.

The theory is also related to the fact that Jenner had her baby on 2/2/22, which are synonymous with angel numbers.

Jenner's mother, Kris Jenner, commented, "Angel Pie," along with Jenner's makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who wrote, "Can't wait to meet the little angel."

So Kylie Jenners’s baby shower post and the comment section on her birth announcement all making this angel references and not to mention 2/2/22. Starting to think the name is Angelo @KylieJenner @trvisXX #KylieJenner #celebrity pic.twitter.com/ebZJPCMvD2 — (@scoutmack03) February 7, 2022

Jenner's best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou also might have hinted at the new name, commenting, "angel baby," followed by a red heart.

There were also other people who commented angel emojis, including Kim Kardashian, and Jenner's friend, Carter Gregory.

Kylie Jenner's baby name may be inspired by the number 2.

While many fans are convinced that the name might be Angel, there are some who think the new baby's name could have something to do with the number two.

That theory stems from the fact that Jenner gave birth on a date filled with the number 2, and that the baby is their second child.

if Kylie Jenner doesn't name her son 'two' then what's the point — trisha (@trishakrishnaa) February 7, 2022

Kylie Jenner's baby could be named after Travis Scott.

Another fan prediction is that since the baby might be a boy, Jenner and Scott might name their new baby Jacques Bermon Webster III, since Scott's real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

It would be fitting that the newborn baby would carry on Scott's family tradition.

It could also be a possibility of Jacques being incorporated into the baby's middle name as well.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder first announced that she was expecting her second child with boyfriend Scott back in September 2021, uploading a short video to her Instagram that ended with Stormi, 4, kissing Jenner's belly.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," a source told People.

Fans had first theorized that Jenner had already given birth in late December, after staying relatively quiet on social media for some time and covering her body while departing a plane back in early January.

