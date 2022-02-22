Why Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Having A Second Baby

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have sparked rumors that the two are allegedly expecting their second child together in spite of their many public relationship problems.

Fans have been theorizing that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogacy.

These clever fans noticed that the family have all unfollowed Kanye West amidst the divorce from Kim Kardashian, but they all still follow Thompson leading to speculation that he is not out of Khloe's life entirely.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting their second child?

Kardashian and Thompson are speculated to be expecting a baby via a surrogate.

A Reddit user posted the theory, predicting that Kardashian will announce sometime soon that her and Thompson have had another baby.

The user continued the theory, saying that's the reason why the family hasn't cut off the NBA star following his cheating scandal in which he welcomed a baby with model Maralee Nichols.

The post prompted comments from other Kardashian fans, many of them noting how the family prefers to have their children be close in age.

In the past, Kardashian has opened up about wanting to have a second child with Thompson, and deciding to try surrogacy to welcome a new baby.

In the clip from "KUWTK" included above, Thompson even expressed wanting to have four kids.

Khloe Kardashian said she had a surrogate 'lined up' last year.

During the second part of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" final season reunion, the 'Good American' founder shared the latest developments regarding securing a surrogate.

"It's a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, 'I want to get pregnant,' and two weeks later she found a surrogate," she told host Andy Cohen, comparing her experience to older sister Kim Kardashian, who had her two youngest kids, Chicago and Psalm, via surrogacy.

Kardashian continued, saying that much of the delay in finding a surrogate was because of the ongoing pandemic.

"I did have one and then it fell through. There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me."

Khloe Kardashian says she wants more kids but it is unsafe for her to get pregnant.

Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 3, with Thompson, initially told her siblings and Scott Disick during a clip of 'KUTWK' that her doctor thought it best that she not carry her second child.

"Dr. A just said it probably wasn’t the best idea for me to carry," she said, "She’s nervous and cautious about a couple of things."

Khloe then turns to Kim, asking her for an opinion on deciding to use a surrogate.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

"The first time was so scary,” Kim tells Khloe, "I did a FaceTime first, and then I invited them over for dinner with their two kids, Kanye, and her husband. I wanted to meet them all face to face."

"I wanted to feel and see if this energy was going to work for us," she continued. "She was amazing, and her husband was so great."

The speculation that Kardashian and Thompson could be having their second child comes after Thompson welcomed his third child with model Maralee Nichols, that was conceived in March 2021, when he was still with Kardashian.

Thompson confirmed that he was the father of Nichols' baby in a statement posted to his Instagram stories, also addressing Kardashian in a separate message.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," Thompson wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.