Kylie Jenner Has Given Birth To Her Second Baby With Travis Scott

Congratulations are in order! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second child! Kylie gave birth to a baby on Wednesday, 2/2/22 and announced it via Instagram on Sunday.

The new mother-of-two shared a black and white photo of what appears to be big sis Stormi's hand holding the wrist of the new baby.

They did not announce the baby's name, however they did announce the gender.

Did Kylie Jenner have a boy or a girl?

By sharing a blue emoji heart next to the date of birth when announcing the birth of her second baby, Kylie indicated that she had a baby boy.

Fans have predicted the baby's gender throughout Kylie's pregnancy by deciphering clues on her social media:

Fans thought Kylie Jenner was hinting that she was having a boy all along.

All the way back in September many fans thought they had it figured out when they speculated Kylie was dropping subtle hints in promotional photos for her new baby care brand, Kylie Baby.

In the photo, Kylie and her then 3-year-old daughter Stormi posed together in all blue — Kylie in a pale blue dress and Stormi in a robe of the same shade.

Many people thought that their choice to wear powder blue was them hinting at her second baby’s gender.

Considering that powder blue is traditionally the color associated with baby boys, many people took this to mean Kylie’s second baby is going to be a boy.

Kylie Jenner hinted she was expecting a boy another time too.

Going back even further, some people thought she was already hinting that baby two would be a little boy all the way back in August.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

In a photo of her daughter, Stormi, that she posted, she captioned it simply: “favorite girl.”

At the end of the caption, she signed off with a little blue heart emoji.

Many took notice to the caption, wondering if Kylie said “favorite girl” because she already knew her next child would be a boy, not a girl. Some even thought that the blue heart was another clue, hinting that she is pregnant with a boy through the color choice.

A huge congratulations are in order for both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott and best wishes for their baby boy. The birth of Kylie's baby boy makes 10 grandchildren for Kris Jenner and 20 for Caitlyn Jenner.

Amanda Hartmann is a writer who covers entertainment, celebrity and news.