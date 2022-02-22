Why Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Getting Married This Week

Kardashian fans are starting to speculate that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might be tying the knot sometime this week.

The couple have only been engaged since October but fans know that if anyone could pull a wedding together in a matter of months, it would be the Kardashian family.

Barker and Kardashian have not been shy with sharing their relationship but, if the wedding rumors are true, it seems like they could be keeping something as a secret as the Kardashians prepare to launch their new Hulu show.

When is Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding?

Neither Kardashian or Barker have publicly confirmed a wedding date. However, reports claim they were quick to start wedding planning after getting engaged back in October 2021, following ten months of dating.

According to Entertainment Tonight, less than two weeks after Barker proposed, the couple had already started putting together wedding details for their upcoming nuptials.

“Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited,” a source told ET, adding, "They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

Fans think Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married on 2/22/2022.

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi also received an anonymous tip claiming that an "A-list" couple would be getting married on Tuesday 22, 2022.

"This A-list extremely good-looking couple is tying the knot in an intimate (family only) ceremony on 2-22-22," the post read. "Expect a larger celebration with an expanded guest list later this year, most likely abroad."

Of course many people immediately pointed to Kardashian and Barker as the couple, adding that it could also make sense considering Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian's, birthday is on February 22 as well.

Kourtney Kardashian's pastor recently visited the beach where Travis Barker proposed.

The "Poosh" founder's longtime friend and pastor, Chad Veach, and his wife, Julia posted about visiting Rosewood Miramar Beach on Monday, the same place Barker popped the question.

It's not an unusual place for friends of the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, especially considering her and Barker regularly visit that beach.

However, a source recently told The Sun that the couple wanted to get married on the same beach in Montecito where they got engaged.

So, it's possible Veach was taking a look at the potential wedding venue.

Kardashian has also been rocking a new set of red nails, with Barker's initials as nail art on her ring finger.

However, the nails seem to have been a Valentine's Day look so surely she'd get a fresh set for her wedding day, right?

Kourtney and Travis have reportedly hired a wedding planner.

Kardashian is rumored to have hired event planner Mindy Weiss, who has helped organize past events hosted by the Kardashian family, to help with the wedding organizing, along with her mother, Kris Jenner.

"They're all doing it together," a source told E! Online. "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day"

The couple are also planning to have an "intimate and special wedding," only consisting of their close friends and family.

"They want their wedding to be really exclusive,” a source told ET. “They both have a lot of friends, but want it to be intimate and special."

This will be Kardashian's first marriage, after dating Scott Disick on and off for many years. The two share three children together, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Barker, however, was previously married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. Barker and Moakler share two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, as well as a stepdaughter from Moakler's previous marriage, Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.