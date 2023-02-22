'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Discusses Life With Her Boyfriend After Split From Co-Star Chase Stokes

"Outer Banks" star Madelyn Cline and her boyfriend Jackson Guthy are maintaining a low-key relationship as she promotes OBX season three with her ex.

Cline's relationship with Chase Stokes, her co-star on the hit Netflix series, began off-screen in June 2020 after first meeting in 2019 while playing the roles of Sarah Cameron and John B.

However, the two called it quits in November 2021 due to their hectic schedules.

Now, Cline has revealed her relationship status in a February 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan, saying she is "happily taken" but is keeping this relationship under wraps — kinda.

Who is Madelyn Cline's boyfriend?

Cline, 25, has been linked to several men since her split with Stokes, including Ross Butler, Zack Bia and Jackson Guthy but only one is the real deal.

Cline is dating Jackson Guthy, a singer-songwriter from Los Angeles.

Cline and Guthy, 26, were first linked in May 2022 and have kept their relationship largely private ever since.

“All I know is he makes me incredibly happy. And I’ve truly never been happier, and I feel very, very empowered,” Cline told Cosmopolitan. “Love is tight. And when you find something like that, you fight for that sh–. And also, you fight to keep it yours, you know?”

Jackson Guthy is a solo musician but was once in a band that worked with One Direction.

Guthy is a singer-songwriter who began writing songs when he was seven years old.

“I got started at a really young age,” he told Seventeen back in 2012, “I was about two years old when I started playing the piano and around seven or eight when I started writing my own chords and putting words together.”

He performed his debut single “Loving” on the Ellen Degeneres Show in April 2011 when he was just 15 years old. He returned to the show in April 2013, where he performed hit songs “Roll” and “Everything You Do.”

He was also a part of North of Nine, a band that has opened for One Direction, Cher Lloyd, Fifth Harmony, and 5 Seconds of Summer.

Although the band hasn’t been active since 2016, Guthy continues to write music, and his latest single “Like I Did” was released in March 2022.

His parents are Victoria Jackson and Bill Guthy — the founder of billion-dollar marketing giant Guthy-Renker.

Jackson Guthy dated Olivia Jade Giannulli on and off for two years.

Guthy was first linked to Olivia Jade after she featured him on her YouTube channel in February 2019. Olivia Jade is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, who was involved in the Varsity Blues college admission scandal.

After news of the scandal broke in March 2019, a source told US Weekly that Giannulli briefly moved into Guthy’s Malibu home. “She is completely in hiding right now,” the insider said at the time.

At the height of the backlash, Guthy and Giannulli briefly split. According to another Us Weekly insider, “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

They got back together in August 2019 after spending the summer hanging out as friends. They had an on and off again romance until August 2021 when Giannulli confirmed they had split by responding “I am indeed” to someone asking “R u single?” on her Instagram Story Q&A.

Cline and Guthy are reportedly living together.

When Cline sat down with The Cut in December 2022, the outlet reported that she was living in Malibu with her boyfriend and their dogs.

The "Glass Onion" star occasionally gives her followers a rare look into her relationship with Guthy on social media — including in December when she shared a birthday tribute to him with the caption “My love.”

They have also been photographed out and about on numerous occasions and Guthy even attended the season three premiere of "Outer Banks."

Maddie Haley is a writer for YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers pop culture and celebrity news.