Olivia Rodrigo Spotted Getting ‘Cuddly’ With Madison Beer’s Ex Zack Bia Amid Dating Rumors

It seems as if Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia have sparking romance rumors, after the two have been spotted out on multiple occasions — even, reportedly, holding hands on one occasion.

Fans were quick form dating rumors about the pair after they were getting close after the 'Driver's License,' singer was seen with Bia, a 25-year-old influencer and DJ, during the 2022 Superbowl, and during an after-party, where the two were seen having dinner with The Weeknd at Matsuisha.

The rumored couple were even spotted together at Rodrigo's 19th birthday party, appearing in a group picture together, alongside singer Tate McRae and The Kid LAROI.

Laroi, Zack Bia, Olivia Rodrigo

& Tate McRae last night pic.twitter.com/GvU7M6jQq6 — The Kid LAROI Updates (@thekidlaroii) February 21, 2022

Are Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia dating?

According to a source posted by gossip site Deux Moi, Rodrigo and Bia were spotted at a Gracie Abrams show "looking VERY cuddly, would be surprised if they weren't dating," the anonymous source said.

Fans were also convinced that Rodrigo had been wearing Bia's suit jacket during a group photo, comparing the jacket to a similar one worn by Bia in a different picture.

Olivia Rodrigo has split from Adam Faze and Zack Bia is no longer dating Madelyn Cline.

The chart topping music artist is reported to have split from her ex-boyfriend, producer Adam Faze, in early January.

Faze and Rodrigo had dated for less than a year, and sparked split rumors after Rodrigo had unfollowed Faze on Instagram.

Despite the fact that Rodrigo nor Faze had never publicly confirmed their relationship, the former couple had been spotted back in July 2021 holding hands as they attended the “Space Jam: A New Legacy” premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California.

The Disney-star-turned-music-icon, who has just teased an upcoming documentary, and Faze have not been photographed together since November 2021.

Bia, who is friends with A-list celebrities, including Drake, The Weeknd, and Kendall Jenner, had recently sparked romance rumors with 'Outer Banks' actress Madelyn Cline, 24.

Fans first began speculating after Bia and Cline were spotted hanging out in late December, just a few days before Cline's 24th birthday and following her split with co-star Chase Stokes.

However, Bia put all the rumors to rest during an appearance on the 'BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards,' telling them that he and Cline were "not dating," and that the two just "hang out all the time."

"I think, as someone like herself who is extremely busy and is going to start traveling—she's on set five months out of the year—she has such a busy schedule and I think I have such a busy schedule," he continued.

"It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out. We are enjoying it and not even thinking about what it is."

Bia's previous relationship had been with singer Madison Beer, 23, who split back in 2019 after a year of on-again, off-again dating.

The breakup between Bia and Beer didn't seem to end amicably, with the latter posting a series of tweets back in February 2019, following her breakup with Bia.

"Before you diagnose yourself with depression and anxiety make sure you’re not just surrounded by assh— and people who don’t care about you," Beer wrote, adding, "oof i rlly owe myself the biggest apology for puttin up w s— i never deserved."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.