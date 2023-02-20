Shawn Mendes Is Being Linked To Sabrina Carpenter After Alleged Date

Shawn Mendes is being linked to Sabrina Carpenter after an alleged sighting of the duo.

With so many hit songs like "Stitches" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," Canadian singer-songwriter Mendes, 24, has been no stranger to making headlines over his nearly 10-year career.

But some new rumors about Mendes' dating life just might make the spotlight even hotter in 2023.

Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter dating?

Officially, Mendes is single. But recent developments have many fans convinced Mendes is a new relationship with a fellow musician.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter are rumored to be dating after being spotted on an alleged date together.

Mendes and Carpenter, 23, were recently spotted at Los Angeles restaurant Horses according to a blind item posted by celebrity gossip reporters DeuxMoi.

The anonymous source claimed that Mendes and Carpenter, a fellow musician and former star of "Girl Meets World" and Broadway's "Mean Girls," were "clearly on a date Thursday night."

The source went on to say that "Sabrina was in a little brown mini skirt" while Mendes was easy to spot because of his "newly shaved head."

Shawn Mendes has not publicly dated anyone since he and Camila Cabello split in 2021.

Mendes and "Havana" singer Cabello first met in 2014 and began dating in 2019.

Their relationship was also a songwriting partnership—Mendes and Cabello co-wrote "Senorita" and "The Christmas Song" together while they were dating.

The longtime friends ended their romantic relationship in the fall of 2021.

Prior to this, Mendes was linked to Hailey Baldwin after they stepped out at the Met Gala together in 2018 — mere months before she reunited with and married Justin Bieber.

More recently, Mendes has also been rumored to be dating his physical therapist, 51-year-old chiropractor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, after the two were spotted at the Grammys together.

Mendes was previously linked to YouTuber and influencer Hitomi Mochizuki in February 2022.

Sabrina Carpenter previously dated actor Joshua Bassett.

Carpenter and Bassett were first rumored to be dating after they were spotted together in 2020.

Carpenter and Bassett's relationship is widely believed to have been the inspiration for Olivia Rodrigo's hit songs "Drivers License" and "Sour."

Rodrigo and Bassett began dating while starring together in the Disney Channel's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," and Rodrigo song is said to be about Bassett breaking up with her to be with Carpenter.

Carpenter's song "Skin," in turn, is believed to be a response to "Drivers License."

Bassett has since come out as part of the LGBTQ community, which he announced in 2021, and since their breakup Carpenter has been linked to fellow actor Dylan O'Brien.

Some fans think Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes may be preparing a musical collaboration instead.

Many fans are skeptical of the reports Carpenter and Mendes are dating, theorizing they were likely meeting to discuss a duet, since Carpenter and Mendes are both signed to record label Island Records.

Carpenter's hit songs like "Thumbs," "Why" and "Fast Times" have a similar pop style to Mendes' hits like "It'll Be Okay" and "When You're Gone," so it's easy to imagine the two joining musical forces.

The two have lots in common, in fact—they both have connections to music superstar Miley Cyrus.

Mendes and Cyrus have performed together several times, while Carpenter's career was launched during a search for "the next Miley Cyrus" and has credited Cyrus with inspiring her to pursue her career.

But despite all their business-related common ground, DeuxMoi's source claims Mendes and Carpenter looked "verrrry comfortable" together, suggesting the meet-up was far more likely a date than a simple business meeting.

For now, it's all speculation, but with both Mendes and Carpenter seemingly very available nowadays, fans will surely be keeping their eyes peeled for more "very comfortable" meet-ups in the future.

