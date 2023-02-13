Megan Fox Calls Out MGK's Guitarist While Addressing Cheating Rumors — 'He Probably Got With Sophie'

Machine Gun Kelly is being accused of cheating on Megan Fox with a woman named Sophie Lloyd and fans are in shock.

Fox and MGK recently sparked rumors of a breakup after the "Jennifer's Body" actress deleted all traces of her fiancé before ultimately deleting her Instagram page.

The pair first met in March 2020 on the set of the indie thriller film "Midnight in the Switchgrass," and quickly became a highly-publicized couple. In January 2022, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, popped the question to Fox.

However, it seems all may be over between the two amid rumors that MGK allegedly cheated on Fox with his guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

Who is Sophie Lloyd?

Sophie Lloyd is a 27-year-old British musician who is being romantically linked to MGK amid cheating rumors.

Sophie Lloyd is Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist and has been touring with him since 2022.

Lloyd joined his touring live band in May 2022 for his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Lloyd, who is reportedly from London, first started playing the guitar at 10 years old, according to her website.

"I started playing guitar when I was around 10 years old after listening to Led Zeppelin in the car with my dad," Lloyd wrote on her site.

"Because I was a bit of an outcast, I had a lot of time to practice and this gave me an escape from reality, helped me overcome my anxieties and really gave me a sense of fulfillment.”

Some of her greatest influences include Iron Maiden, Pantera, Black Label Society, the Offspring, and Misfits.

Lloyd also shares videos of her guitar playing on her Instagram, which boasts over 750,000 followers, and on her YouTube channel, which she first began posting to in 2011.

Megan Fox hinted at infidelity in her relationship with MGK — and fans suspect Sophie Lloyd was the other woman.

On February 12, the actress posted an Instagram slideshow, which consisted of her posing in a bathroom mirror with a mystery man and a cryptic photo of a letter burning in a fire.

Fox captioned her post with lyrics from Beyoncé's song "Pray You Catch Me" from her album "Lemonade," a project best known for describing her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity.

Megan Fox deletes photos with Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram and posts a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ track “Pray You Catch Me.” pic.twitter.com/MirUuBfvm4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2023

“You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath,” she wrote.

It seems the cryptic post was enough for one of Fox's followers to comment on her photo, writing "He probably got with Sophie."

While Fox didn't confirm or deny the rumor, she instead replied, "Maybe I got with Sophie," adding a flame emoji.

Fox has since deleted her Instagram, but before that, she deleted all traces of MGK from her account and even unfollowed him before going on to follow only three accounts, Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet, and Eminem.

MGK, who has feuded with Eminem in the past, hasn't commented on the rumors that he and Fox may no longer be together.

Instead, during MGK's performance at a Super Bowl party on February 11, the rocker dedicated one of his songs not to Fox, but rather to all the other women in the audience.

"This one's for the ladies," MGK told the audience before he launched into the song "Bloody Valentine," according to Page Six.

MGK, who performed at Sports Illustrated's "The Party," also walked the red carpet with his band and not Fox, who was noticeably absent from the event.

