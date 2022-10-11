Rihanna May Have Hinted Her Baby's Name With A Necklace As She Steps Out In LA

Fans think the name of Rihanna's baby may have been revealed — or at least hinted at — in the singer's outfit when she stepped out in Los Angeles this weekend.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, her first child with A$AP Rocky, but the singer — who flaunted her baby bump throughout the pregnancy — has gone back to living out of the public eye while embracing motherhood.

What is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby's name?

Rihanna and A$AP have not revealed their baby's name. A source told Us Weekly that they "have only shared the baby's name with close family members."

"They are keeping it a secret until they're ready to share it with the world."

Fans think Rihanna's baby's name begins with a 'D.'

The "Umbrella" singer was spotted leaving a Hollywood recording studio on Saturday wearing a necklace with a 'D' pendant.

Rihanna heads to a recording studio, Hollywood (Oct. 8) pic.twitter.com/5dtqM3Qpb5 — Rihanna Gallery (@GalerieRihanna) October 9, 2022

As she walked out, donning a vintage football jersey ahead of her performance at next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, the singer didn't appear to speak to the paparazzi.

But fans think her jewelry said enough about her bundle of joy's name.

However, it may not be the clue fans were hoping for as the chain appears to be a Dior necklace.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are reportedly planning to keep their baby's name and life private.

In a separate report, a source told US Weekly, "Rihanna is extremely protective of her baby, and she's only let a select group of close friends and family meet him."

"With a few exceptions, Rihanna hasn't been the type to share much of her personal life on social media. She is learning and taking each day as it comes but is devoted to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life, and she's taking it very seriously."

"Although Rihanna has plenty of help around her at all times, she's definitely not relying on nannies to help raise her son," the insider said.

Photos of Rihanna's baby have not been shared but sources have disclosed details about his appearance.

"He's a cross between the two of them and is absolutely tiny. In some lights, he looks like A$AP and in others, Rihanna. He has got Rihanna's eyes!" a source told InTouch.

Rihanna is reportedly planning to raise her son in Barbados rather than in LA.

"She wants to give her baby the same experience she had - away from the world of show business," the source revealed.

The Fenty Beauty founder and the rapper revealed they were expecting a photo shoot in Harlem, New York City in early 2022 where Rihanna wore a long puffer jacket and exposed her very pregnant belly.

