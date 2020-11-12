Super-Cute Details About Madelyn Cline's Relationship With 'Outerbanks' Co-Star Chase Stokes

Madelyn Cline is an actress who is best known for starring on the Netflix show Outer Banks as Sarah Cameron.

She also appeared in the film Boy Erased and the television series Stranger Things.

Cline was born in Charleston, South Carolina and she is 22 years old, born on December 22, 1997, making her a Capricorn.

In the show Outer Banks, her character falls in love with the main character John B. who is played by her real -ife boyfriend Chase Stokes.

Who is Madelyn Cline’s boyfriend, Chase Stokes?

Chase Stokes is a 28-yea- old actor, born on September 16, 1992, making him a Virgo.

He's best known for starring on the Netflix show Outer Banks, along with Cline.

Stokes is also known for being in the television show Stranger Things and he will be in the upcoming film Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets.

When did Chase Stokes and Madely Cline start dating?

Stokes and Cline sparked dating rumors starting in April 2020 since they were often making videos together on Tik Tok and featured each other on their social media pages.

However, it wasn’t that odd that they were always around each other since they were actually quarantining together along with some of their Outer Banks castmates.

Cline even commented on their living situation stating that it's “just a quarantine thing. At the very beginning, when stay-at-home orders were first issued, we all decided ‘Why not just quarantine together?’ We have each other’s company instead of just staying home completely isolated. We gave each other the time [away] as far as the initial incubation period is concerned, so we’re all safe and healthy."

Cline and Stokes announced their relationship on June 14, 2020.

Stokes posted an Instagram photo that showed them having a picnic on the beach together with the caption, “cats outta the bag.” Cline even commented on the photo with “Topper punching the air rn” and “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

Stokes loves outdoor activities.

Chase Stokes said, “I'm a big water person, so anything on the water. I love to surf, I love to be on the boat, paddleboarding, all of that fun stuff.”

Just like on their TV show, the pair enjoy having dates outside where they can enjoy nature and soak up the sun.

Stokes and Cline are very much in love.

In an interview on Tuesday, November 10, Cline was asked if she was in love with Stokes. She nodded her head and said, “It’s really cool. Love is tight. It’s cool to share this experience with your favorite people and also your favorite person. I feel very happy.”

Cline also explained why they kept their relationship quiet at first saying, “The show coming out was already a pretty big life change, and we were also just starting the whole quarantine process, and that’s a huge life change, and going through a global pandemic. I think we were just wanting to kind of give it some time and enjoy it while it’s new and fresh and just kind of keep that to ourselves.”

The couple works well together.

In addition to starring on the same show together, they've also filmed a music video together. They shared some steamy moments in Kygo’s “Hot Stuff” music video. They also began filming the second season of Outer Banks together.

However, Cline explained that they had to learn how to work together as a couple.

She said, “We definitely have boundaries. I think because we were friends before this and we understood how we worked as individuals before we were seeing each other, we knew how we were professionally and we knew what each other’s personal boundaries were for certain things..."

"...Just as a rule, we never bring anything negatively to set if, you know, say there’s a disagreement or whatever, or if there’s a conversation that needs to be had that could potentially rain on his parade for that day, that’s never something that happens before work. We go to set, we’re individuals, and we are still, at the very minimum, we are best friends and we are partners and we are screen partners, so we’re there to support each other.”

Madelyn Cline has a higher net worth than her boyfriend, Stokes.

Cline has a net worth of $800,000.

Chase Stokes has an estimated net worth of $650,000.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Jaycee Levin is a writer, influencer, and blogger living in New York who loves celebrities, fashion, and reality television. She covers news and entertainment for Yourtango. Follow her on Instagram.