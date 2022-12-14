Kylie Jenner Slammed For Instagram Post She Shared After Megan Thee Stallion Was Shot At Her Party

In July 2020, reality star Kylie Jenner hosted a party at her Hollywood Hills home. The guest list consisted of many other celebrities, including rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

In the early hours of the morning after the party, gunshots were fired and it was later reported that Megan Thee Stallion had been shot by Lanez.

While many fans wished the rapper a speedy recovery and healing, others took note of and criticized Jenner’s Instagram post shortly after the incident unfolded.

Kylie Jenner has never addressed Megan Thee Stallion's shooting — but did post an Instagram snap shortly afterward.

On July 12, 2020, Megan recorded an Instagram live from Jenner’s house while the two were in Jenner’s swimming pool.

“We had to come kill the streets for five minutes,” the rapper says to the camera. Seconds later, Lanez appears in the shot swimming behind the two.

Megan can be heard telling him, “don’t get my phone wet!”

Just hours later at 4:30 am in the morning, the Los Angeles Police Department was alerted of gunshots coming from outside a Hollywood Hills home.

It was later confirmed to Billboard that Lanez was arrested on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

According to reports from TMZ, Megan had been injured by broken glass from a car window during the shooting and shared footage of her walking backward toward police vehicles with what appeared to be blood on her feet.

Lanez was released on a $35,000 bail.

After weeks of rumors swirling that Lanez had shot Megan in the foot during the incident, the rapper broke her silence by sharing a now-deleted Instagram photo of her gunshot wound.

"I usually don't address internet bulls--t but y'all people are so sick," she captioned her post. "God was really watching over me and I'm healing so well!"

Megan also debunked claims that her injuries were a result of broken glass and that Lanez had shot her in the foot.

“Tory shot me,” she confirmed during an Instagram live the day after posting her wounds.

According to the rapper, she originally told police that she was cut by glass fearing that they would shoot her if they knew that someone in the vehicle had a gun.

"When the police came because the neighbors called the police … the police come — I'm scared. All this s--t going on with the police … I didn't want to die,” Megan said.

During the same Instagram live, Megan revealed that she had a “verbal disagreement” with Lanez, Lanez’s bodyguard, and her friend, Kelsey Nicole as they were leaving Jenner’s party, which prompted the shooting.

In October 2020, Lanez was charged with felony assault and a judge ordered him to cease all contact with Megan as well as surrender his firearms.

After the incident, Kylie Jenner made an Instagram post expressing gratitude for her life, which fans slammed her for.

On July 14, 2022, just two days after the party, Jenner took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself soaking in beach outings and sunsets.

“Thank you God for another beautiful day,” Jenner captioned her post.

Fans could not help but notice her post coming just two days after the shooting outside her home, and they were quick to call her out for her insensitivity in light of one of her party guests nearly losing their life.

“Why did you post this pic after pew pew?” one fan commented, referring to the shooting.

“You were throwing shade at Megan,” another fan wrote.

“Did you really post this after the whole ordeal went down? I’m too lazy to fact-check this myself but that would be cringe af,” another user shared.

“Kylie you know what you’re doing,” another fan chimed in.

Jenner did not acknowledge the incident following her party.

However, according to Rolling Stone, Lanez’s defense attorney listed Jenner as a potential witness for the defense in Lanez’s trial on December 12. It was not confirmed if Jenner had to testify or not.

