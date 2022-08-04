Kylie Jenner Accused Of ‘Lying’ To Fans In Video Of Herself Working In Cosmetics Lab

Kylie Jenner is facing criticsm after sharing a video of herself going behind-the-scenes at a Milan factory where her Kylie Cosmetics products are made.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul shared a video of her in a lab coat on her TikTok and Instagram on Wednesday, August .

"In the lab creating new magic for you guys better than ever," Jenner captioned her Instagram carousel which showed her looking as flawless as ever while mixing some formulas.

But fans were quick to slam the star for choosing her personal aesthetic over customer safety.

Kylie Jenner was accused of not sanitation protocols at her factory.

Fans took issue with Jenner not covering up her hair or wearing any gloves while working in the lab.

"Don't you suppose to wear gloves, mask and the hair net thingy???" one comment read.

Another fan feared that the star was going to cause customers to "find hair in the makeup."

Some users called out the star for using the lab as a promotional photo op, including one person who wrote: "Why is she pretending she's actually doing something," while another said, "She ain't creating anything."

However, it appears Jenner may have been making a new product, just not one that is going to be sold anytime soon.

Sources told Page Six that Jenner was not actually on the production floor and was only reviewing colors and formulating new ideas and concepts for future products — the products she was mixing were not going to be sold.

A makeup artist soon slammed Kylie's factory video.

Kevin James Bennett, who is an Emmy-award-winning makeup artist and cosmetic developer, commented on Jenner's post, saying, "Working with cosmetic manufactures (and their labs) is part of my job."

"I have very short hair, and I've NEVER been allowed into the lab without a hair net...AND GLOVES."

Taking things one step futher, Bennett wrote a lengthy statement about Jenner accusing her of gaslighting her followers into believing she's creating cosmetics.

:I'd like to know what ignorant manufacturer (in Italy) let her stage this photo-op in their lab and on the manufacturing floor — without following proper sanitation protocols," Bennett wrote.

"I need the name because I want to make sure my clients NEVER work with them."

"This is not the way we create cosmetics and misrepresents how our industry works. Credible manufacturers STRICT sanitation protocols to protect you," he wrote.

Well, if it's publicity Jenner wanted then she got what she wanted — maybe just not for the right reasons.

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.​