Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Spark Dating Rumors After Suspicious Instagram Post

Could they be a couple?

There have been a lot of celebrity hookups while the world is social distancing, and now, it looks like there might be at least one more to add to the list.

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion was spotted in the background of one of Tory Lanez's Instagram posts, and now, fans are wondering if it's because they're a thing.

So are Megan Thee Stallion and Torey Lanez dating?

Or are they just friends? Here's what we know about the situation so far.

Stallion was seen on Lanez's Instagram story.

In a video Lanez posted to his Instagram Story on Thursday, Stallion could be seen in a yellow bikini with a friend, as both women balanced cups on wine on their heads. The video served as proof that Stallion and Lanez are spending time together for sur — but does it mean that they're actually in a relationship, or is it as innocent as friends getting together?

This isn't the first time they've been seen together recently.

Toward the end of April, Lanez and Stallion appeared on Instagram yet again. That time, Lanez was there at Stallion's house when she went live, and it seemed like a pretty casual hang out, with them chatting with each other and the fans that had tuned in. Stallion also took the opportunity to teach Lanez the Out West Challenge from TikTok, which didn't exactly go well.

They've gotten backlash for hanging out during quarantine.

Because Lanez and Stallion were seen together while social distancing was in place, they also happened to receive a lot of backlash for their April hangout. There were plenty of tweets from fans questioning why they'd even take the risk of hanging out togetehr when most people were in quarantine ... and this is something that the potential couple chose to brush off instead of address directly.

They've been flirty on social media in the past.

There's definitely been reason to believe that Stallion and Lanez are more than just friends, especially after another one of their social media displays earlier this year. In March, Lanez went live on Instagram, allowing fans to see Stallion twerking as part of a competition he was holding on his feed, and at one point, he even said, "Damn. I’m gonna have some memories to do some things to tonight." Doesn't quite sound friendly to us!

As far as their Instagram posts go, they both seem single.

Between Lanez' Instagram account and Stallion's account, both of them appear to be single. Not only have they not shared any couple-y photos with each other, but they haven't been showing off anyone else who might fall into that signfiicant other category, either. Unfortunately, there's no extra evidence to be found there that might prove that they're more than friends... even though their recent Story and Live activity has been indicating exactly that.

Are Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez dating?

So far, neither of them have actually confirmed that they're dating, but they're not denying the rumors, either. We'll just have to continue keeping an eye on their social media for more clues... because if they've been spending this much time together in quarantine, there's no doubt that more flirty moments are on the way.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.