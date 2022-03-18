Rihanna, Drake & Nicki Minaj Unfollow Megan Thee Stallion Amid Feud Rumors

Fans are reacting to the latest news that Rihanna, Drake, and Nicki Minaj have all unfollowed rapper Megan Thee Stallion,

On top of Rihanna and other artists unfollowing the 'Savage' rapper, the 'Diamonds' singer also removed Megan as a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty.

It was first confirmed when Megan's entire collection was promptly removed, as well as her name not being anywhere on the Fenty website.

Why did Rihanna unfollow Megan Thee Stallion?

Rihanna and Megan have not spoken about the rumored feud nor why they unfollowed one another — but fans have some theories.

Drake and Rihanna have both unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram as multiple social media users point out, Rihanna has also removed her from her Fenty website. pic.twitter.com/J2YiINj27t — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) March 17, 2022

Rumors are swirling that Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky had a fling.

Fans theorized that Rihanna unfollowed Megan due to rumors that A$AP Rocky allegedly cheated on her with Megan sometime over the course of their relationship.

According to Global Times, via BlackTeaBlog, a source revealed that Rihanna has long been uncomfortable around Megan due to perceived flirtation between Rocky and Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion's controversy with Tory Lanez may have caused other celebs to unfollow her.

Soon after Rihanna unfollowed Megan, fans noticed that Drake and Ciara had also hit the unfollow button, and many people theorize that it could have something to do with the July 2020 incident involving Megan and singer Tory Lanez.

Megan has been embroiled in major drama with Lanez, after accusing him of shooting her in the foot after the two got into a heated argument after leaving a party at Kylie Jenner's house.

Lanez, 29, pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a trial date has been set for April 5.

Over the past few months, there has been speculation of an alleged video that shows what happened during Lanez and Megan's encounter that is being circulated around with different celebrities and was first reported by Joe Budden.

Drake also collaborated with Lanez in 2021 so it's possible he has sided with Lanez rather than Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj are reportedly feuding.

According to The Sun, there were rumors of an ongoing feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan, especially after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Rihanna, Nicki, Kylie, drake unfollowed megan.. Fornite removed her song from the game and Rihanna removed her from her site.. megan thee stallion is literally over like im not even joking — SNS (@Snshores) March 17, 2022

The two rappers were friends at some point, even collaborating on Megan's 2019 song 'Hot Girl Summer,' and Megan even praised Minaj for her credentials and "amazing" contribution to the hit song.

However, fans soon noticed a rift between them after Megan collaborated with Cardi B for their 2020 song, 'WAP.' It's also no secret that Minaj and Cardi B don't particularly like each other, and Megan's friendship with Cardi B may have played a factor in Minaj unfollowing her.

Speculation only continued to grow after Megan praised Cardi B, while choosing to distance herself from Minaj.

The rumors of a feud only heightened when in January 2021 when Minaj unfollowed Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion is also going through drama with her label.

The rapper's ongoing legal battle with her music label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, may have pushed other musicians away.

While none of the artists who recently unfollowed Megan are associated with the label, the music industry is small and behind-the-scenes players may have changed Rihanna and Drake's opinions about the rapper.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it hasn't stopped fans from wondering what exactly is happening between Megan and the celebrities who've decided to unfollow her?

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.