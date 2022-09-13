Nicki Minaj Allegedly Accuses Megan Thee Stallion Of Pressuring Her To Drink While Pregnant

Rumors of an alleged feud between rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have only heightened after fans speculate that Minaj accused Megan of pressuring her to drink while she was pregnant.

Minaj and Megan's supposed feud has fans wondering what went wrong between the two, especially considering they had worked on the hit 2019 single "Hot Girl Summer," and seemed to be friends.

Are Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion feuding?

The rappers have taken several jibes at each other in recent years, adding to speculation that they are no longer friends.

Now, fans suspect Minaj just revealed why.

Nicki Minaj fans think Megan Thee Stallion told her to get an abortion.

During a recent episode of Minaj's 'Queen Radio' show earlier this month, the 39-year-old rapper spoke of an incident that involved an unnamed person who suggested Minaj get an abortion after she declined to drink alcohol.

“Imagine telling someone you didn’t want a drink… you know, because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant, because you were actively trying to have a baby. Imagine that person saying, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic,'” Minaj shared.

She continued, accusing the person of not saying "congratulations" after Minaj announced that she was pregnant.

"Imagine posting photos that you’re pregnant… and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations. But then, when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tries to attempt to send you flowers thinking that, ‘Oh, I could use this opportunity as I use everyone else. She’ll post that I sent her flowers.’"

Following Minaj's episode, her fans immediately took to Twitter and accused Megan of being the person that Minaj had spoken about.

In one tweet, a fan directly tagged the 'Savage' rapper, writing that Minaj is "accusing you of encouraging abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol," to which Megan directly replied: "LIE."

However, a second fan tweeted at Megan, "No names were mentioned but u were first to respond?” indicating that meant Megan was guilty, but she instead replied to a tweet directed at her. “So this person didn’t mention me?” she asked.

So this person didn’t mention me? https://t.co/IHbiccwzbh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 12, 2022

On Minaj's 'Queen Radio,' her fans also speculated that the rapper's rant about the new generation of female rappers included digs at Megan after Minaj replied to a comment about new rappers expecting too much and not working hard enough. “Entitled duds,” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion allegedly fell out with Nicki Minaj over her Cardi B collaboration.

Following the success of "Hot Girl Summer," Megan went on to work with Cardi B in the summer of 2020 for their hit "WAP," which many of Minaj's fans took offense to considering Cardi B and Minaj aren't on friendly terms either.

Then, in January 2021, Minaj unfollowed Megan on Instagram, igniting rumors of a supposed feud between them. It wasn't long before fans started noticing potential digs that both Minaj and Megan seemed to be throwing at each other in their different songs.

In Minaj's May 2021 song “Seeing Green,” many people were convinced that the rapper had indirectly taken shots at Megan as she rapped, “One Margarita pizza with Parmesan and garlic. These b-tches thirsty, I can see why they alcoholics.”

Then, in June 2021, Megan released her single “Thot S-t,” where she appeared to directly refer to Minaj, rapping, "I'm the big homie, but I ain't the oldest, hmm / B-tches dry hatin', tryna get noticed. Man, ain't nobody come to see you, Otis, look.”

In Minaj's August 2022 remix to her single "Super Freaky Girl," she rapped: "Tell that goofy get a chair, she was cocky, I could swear. ‘Til my old tape sold more than your album, drop a tear."

According to Genius, the line allegedly refers to Minaj's previous claims that her mixtape "Beam Me Up Scotty" sold more than Megan's 2021 tape "Something For Thee Hotties."

Back in March 2022, Minaj shared a screenshot of an article where she was praised for her impact on the music industry but ultimately came under fire for scribbling out Megan's name, along with Cardi B, Doja Cat, and the City Girls, who were also mentioned in the article.

