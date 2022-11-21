Julia Fox Claims She Dated Kanye West To Help Kim Kardashian Because She 'Had A Love' For Her

Julia Fox is clearing the air about her relationship with Kanye West.

Fox, who has caused a bit of a stir on social media recently after being criticized for her past relationship with West, took to TikTok in an attempt to defend her relationship with the controversial rapper.

In response to a comment Fox received, which read: "I just wish you weren't dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite," the actress clarified that she had a reason for dating West, which involved his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox claimed to have dated Kanye West in an attempt to help Kim Kardashian.

The 'Uncut Gems' actress explained that while she was originally going to write about West and their relationship in her upcoming book, she decided to just "tell you guys for free."

"First of all, the man was being normal around me," Fox pointed out, referring to West's behavior before he started publicly attacking Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and his recent controversial outbursts.

Fox also cemented that she'd been a long-time fan of Kim, and her two sisters, Khloé and Kourtney before even dating West.

"When I had a fashion line ten years ago, [the Kardashians] actually bought our clothes and sold them in their stores," she continued, adding that she's always "had a love for Kim."

"By the time me and [Kanye] had gotten together, he hadn't been doing anything out there yet. The only thing he had done was change the name in the song and said, 'Come back to me, Kimberly."

Fox was referencing West's December 2021 concert with Drake, where the rapper changed the original lyrics in 'Runaway,' singing: "I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly.”

Fox said she was hesitant to be in a relationship with West at first.

The actress brought up the beginning of their relationship, and how she initially didn't respond to West's text messages.

"[Kanye] was texting me and I wasn't really answering," Fox said.

She explained how she "didn't want to really hook up with a celebrity again" because "nothing ever comes from it" and "they're kind of boring."

However, Fox eventually changed her mind after realizing that she may be able to get West to leave Kardashian alone.

"Maybe I can get him off of Kim's case, like, maybe I can distract him."

Fox went on, saying that while she and West were together, he wasn't on social media and he "didn't even talk about his relationship" with Kardashian.

Fox then clarified that "the moment [Kanye] started tweeting" she ended their relationship.

Contrary to Fox's statement, West had been making comments about Kardashian before their split.

West and Fox first met in December 2021 at a New Year's Eve celebration in Miami.

By January 2022, their relationship had become extremely publicized, with the two of them heading out for a date night in New York City, and Fox even writing about the outing for Interview magazine.

While Fox claimed that during her relationship with West, he'd been docile toward Kardashian, it wasn't exactly true.

During that same month, West angrily told fans on Instagram that Kardashian hadn't invited him to their daughter, Chicago's birthday party.

He accused Kardashian of deliberately trying to keep him away from the party.

"I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” he said in the clip, “there’s nothing legal that’s saying that these are the kind of games being played.”

Then, in February 2022, just before Fox and West broke up, Kardashian posted a lengthy statement to her Instagram story acknowledging the rapper's "constant attacks" against her.

The post came after West spoke out against their eldest daughter, North West, being allowed on TikTok without his permission.

"As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter," Kardashian wrote, "while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her so much happiness.”

Following Kardashian's statement, West responded, accusing his ex-wife of "kidnapping my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address."

Shortly after Kardashian and West's back-and-forth, Fox deleted all photos of West and her from her Instagram, and the two reportedly ended their brief romance.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.