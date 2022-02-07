Julia Fox Addresses Kanye West Break Up Rumors After Deleting Their Couple Photos & Unfollowing Fan Accounts

Julia Fox and Kanye West have sparked break up rumors after a weekend of rants and shady Instagram posts.

As West spent most of his weekend criticizing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, online, Fox seemed to be distancing herself from the rapper by deleting photos of them together.

Considering West and Kardashian seemed to have locked back into their feud at full force this weekend, fans were wondering if there might be another reason behind West's sudden rage.

Did Julia Fox and Kanye West break up?

The simple answer is no, probably not. Fox cleared up some of the speculations on her Instagram story, explaining the reasons behind her actions on social media that had many people speculating a breakup.

This was in response to one of the signs that some thought pointed to a breakup; the deleted photos and the fact that Fox had unfollowed several fan accounts that posted mostly about her and West’s relationship.

Julia Fox hinted that her and Kanye West were still going strong.

She opens the Instagram story video saying, “Guys, relax. I unfollowed the fan accounts because I was tired of seeing myself, okay? Suddenly Instagram was not a fun place anymore.”

Meanwhile, in response to her own photos of her and Kanye deleted from her account, she says, “I took the f***ing photos down because I read the comments, and everyone was like, ‘Oh my God, you clearly only posted the photos where you looked good in.”

She doubles down on this stance in an Instagram post as well, sharing an album of photos together with West.

Her caption refers back to her Instagram story and frustration with comments, writing, “YES I’M AWARE I ONLY CHOSE PHOTOS THAT I LOOK GOOD IN”

Julia Fox reportedly wants Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to 'resolve their issues.'

After West's now-deleted social media rant about Kardashian, and the reality star's response, a source claimed Fox was eager for the two to be more amicable.

“Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible,” a source close to the "Uncut Gems" actress claims.

West's frustrations with Kardashian began with him expressing that he did not want his daughter, North, to have a TikTok account but the battle quickly exposed deeper issues between the former couple who are trying to co-parent four children.

Ye via Instagram:



"SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?" pic.twitter.com/3W7qxckjUf — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 4, 2022

After Kardashian described herself as “the parent who is the main provider and caregiver," West took aim at her once again.

“What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” he says in reference to a previous public disagreement after West claimed he was banned from attending their daughter Chicago's birthday party last month.

Ye replied to Kim's statement: pic.twitter.com/JEukDDepsO — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 4, 2022

He also brings up several other issues, such as the claim that he was accused of stealing and was forced to take a drug test at the event.

He then continued the discourse throughout the course of the weekend by posting and reposting several people who agreed with him over the discourse, including tweets from right-wing media personality Candace Owens.

West also shared what he claimed were messages from Kim's cousin agreeing with him over his allegations.

Ye via Instagram:



"THIS IS AN EXAMPLE OF KIM’S COUSIN AGREEING WITH ME ABOUT TIK TOK THEN PROCEEDING TO ASK ME FOR SOME YEEZYS AFTERWARDS HER OTHER COUSIN KARA CALLED ME SAYING SHE AGREED WITH ME THEN SAID SHE WOULD SPEAK OUT PUBLICLY WHICH SHE NEVER DID THEN SHE SUGGESTED… pic.twitter.com/lBYwt3x6Q5 — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) February 6, 2022

However, in the end, regardless of these intense feuds and speculations, it sounds like the West and his new girlfriend, Fox, are most likely still together at this point.

None of their social media conflicts, while probably frustrating their own ways, seem to stem from their relationship itself.

So, let’s hope it provides them some solace in all of the social media discourse.

Amanda Hartmann is a writer and editorial intern at YourTango who writes on news and entertainment.