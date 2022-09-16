Julia Fox Reveals The 'Red Flag' That Made Her End Her Relationship With Kanye West

Julia Fox has finally revealed the reason why she ended her relationship with Kanye West, citing "red flags" that were just too much for her to ignore.

Fox and West were involved in a very brief, but extremely high-profile relationship earlier this year, and in a recent interview with Evening Standard, the "Uncut Gems" actress shared what had led to their eventual split.

Why did Julia Fox and Kanye West break up?

Fox says she ended the relationship at the first sign of "red flags."

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with," Fox told the publication, likely referring to his efforts to win back his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during their relationship.

"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that."

Fox continued, saying that their relationship required a lot of devotion and dedication to continue, which she wasn't inclined to pursue.

"Pre-Valentino Julia would have definitely stuck it out and been there for longer,” she pointed out, referring to her son, Valentino, whom she shares with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev.

The actress also addressed the speculation that her relationship with West had only been for publicity.

"That's such bullsh-t. He got my number through a friend, period," she said.

Fox had simply wanted to see where their relationship would go, noting that she and West had "a good amount" of chemistry between them.

When talking about their differences in lifestyle, location, and realism, Fox admitted that she was quick to notice the "red flags."

“I was just going day by day and seeing where it went. It was just like, he still wants to hang out with me today, let's do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn't suitable. I couldn't fly away once a week. And I tapped out at the first sign of a red flag,” she said.

West and Fox were first linked after they were spotted together at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, Florida.

The two were then photographed in New York City, where they enjoyed a night out, seeing a production of Jeremy O'Harris' "Slave Play," before dining at Carbone.

Shortly after their date in New York City, Interview magazine released photos of the two, and in the accompanying interview, Fox gushed about her and West's relationship, saying the two had an "instant connection."

It was a whirlwind relationship that seemed to be over by Valentine's Day 2022, with Fox telling Entertainment Tonight that she had nothing but positive things to say about her brief romance with the "Flashing Lights" rapper.

"It was the best thing that could have happened to me," she said, adding that "it was like hitting a reset button. It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.