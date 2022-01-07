7 Odd Details About Kanye West's Relationship With Julia Fox (Who Just Wrote An Article About Their 'Date Night')

It seems that Kanye West has given up on attempting to reconcile his marriage with Kim Kardashian after being spotted on a highly publicized date with actress Julia Fox.

West and Fox confirmed their budding relationship with a series of photos published in Interview Magazine, showcasing their PDA.

The two first met on New Year’s Eve in Miami and have been inseparable ever since, according to Fox.

West’s new relationship with Fox comes after the "Donda" singer was making public pleas for reconciliation to wife Kim Kardashian.

While performing at the Free Larry Hoover concert back in December, West dedicated his song "Runaway" to the SKIMS founder. After singing the lyrics, "I need you to run right back to me, baby," the rapper continued "more specifically, Kimberly."

The Yeezy designer also posted a five-minute "Thanksgiving Prayer" to his Instagram the month prior, in which West opened up about his regrets and his wish to reunite his family. "All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," West said.

Of course, many fans are recalling the fact that West seemed to be vying for Kardashian’s attention once more, but now seems to be all-in with Julia Fox.

Here are 7 odd details about Kanye West’s relationship with Julia Fox.

1. Julia Fox called out her husband for being a 'deadbeat dad' a week before going out with Kanye West.

According to Page Six, just before Christmas Julia Fox slammed her husband, Peter Artemiev, for being a “deadbeat dad,” in a two-day rant on her Instagram stories.

The "Uncut Gems" actress also accused Artemiev of being a “drug addict,” before listing off all of the clubs that he frequents. “This man left me with a 5 month old and a dog and a home and ALL THE BILLS. It’s wrong!!! It’s not fair,” Fox wrote.

Fox also posted screenshots, photos, and videos of Artemiev, who seemed intoxicated, berating her by calling her names. “I can’t even do it anymore. I just don’t want my son f***ed up cuz he feels like his dad was absent or loved alcohol and partying more than him,” Fox said.

Artemiev and Fox recently welcomed their son, Valentino, in February 2021 after being married since 2018.

In an interview with GQ from May 2020, Fox confirmed that her and Artemiev were no longer together and in the process of divorcing. “We’re friendly, but we’re not together,” Fox told GQ. “He’s still my friend. I’m sure he would like it to be more, but it’s not happening.”

2. Julia Fox has a history of dressing like Kim Kardashian.

Right before Fox ventured out to her date with West in Miami, the actress stepped out in a dress that was also worn by Kim Kardashian.

Fox wore a Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown, the same dress that Kardashian wore at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, according to Page Six.

The similarities between how Fox and Kardashian dress don’t stop there.

After going out to dinner with West at Carbone, Fox was photographed walking with West while wearing a black one-piece from Balenciaga, the same brand that West and Kardashian often wear together.

Fox had also participated in a SKIMS social media campaign in 2020.

Julia Fox for skims via Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/1GFhrRqlrE — best of julia fox (@juliafoxarchive) May 19, 2020

3. There are reports that Julia Fox auditioned to be Kanye West’s girlfriend.

According to TikToker Enty Lawyer, he explained how the budding romance between Fox and West is an example of how “celebrity yachting” works.

In his TikTok video, he explained the circumstances surrounding Fox calling out her husband for being a "deadbeat dad," noting that in her Instagram story rants, Fox put in all caps that Artemiev left her with “ALL THE BILLS.”

He continued, posing the question of how, a week later, did Fox manage to be in Miami from New York? “What she did was, she called somebody and said, ‘I need some work. What can you get for me?’” Enty Lawyer explained in his video.

He added that whoever Fox called told her to come down to Miami because she’s “just a two hour flight from St. Barts and all of the yachts off the coast there.”

Once Fox was in Miami, she was met with an opportunity for something bigger, which came in the form of her auditioning to be Kanye West’s new girlfriend.

“Kanye has been auditioning a lot of women, Irina Shayk. She was way too expensive,” Enty Lawyer said. “Vinetria was not a match, because, let’s face it, Kanye can be a handful.”

As soon as Fox went out to dinner with West, pictures were taken, her name ended up in headlines for different publications, and people are now aware of who Fox is.

“All this is going to do is drive up her prices,” Enty Lawyer continued. “So a week ago she’s complaining about having no money. And now, all of a sudden, because of this audition, she can make a bunch of money. Now she’s in demand.”

4. Julia Fox was in a photoshoot with Pete Davidson.

According to E! Online, Fox and Davidson appeared in Barbie-inspired photoshoot for Paper Magazine back in 2019. This wouldn’t be such a big deal, if only for the fact that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are in a budding romance of their own.

It seemed Davidson and Kardashian’s romance started during her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in October 2021. Since then, the two have made headlines for their various outings, including Kardashian taking a few trips to Davidson’s home in Staten Island and, more recently, a vacation to the Bahamas.

It doesn’t seem like Fox and Davidson were ever romantically involved, only appearing in the photoshoot, which was written, art directed, and photographed by actor Tommy Dorfman.

5. Julia Fox sold her underwear and was a dominatrix before becoming an actress.

In an interview with The New York Times, Fox revealed that being a dominatrix is what led her to become an actress.

"It was fantasy role play," Fox said. "I'd have one minute before a session. They'd give you a piece of paper with the guy's info. 'O.K., he wants me to be like his angry mother. Got it. Boom.' And, you've got two seconds to get in that mind-set."

Fox also admitted to selling her underwear to make money in an interview with Coveteur. “I didn’t grow up with money, so I was always trying to make money any way I could. I remember as a teenager, I would sell my panties and stuff. There was this man in Union Square who would buy [them],” Fox revealed.

6. Kanye West directed a photoshoot while at dinner with Julia Fox.

In the blog post Fox wrote for Interview magazine, titled "Date Night," the actress spilled all of the details of her night out with the Yeezy designer.

Fox wrote that while the two were in the middle of the restaurant during their date, West ended up directing an entire photoshoot for her.

"At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photoshoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening,” Fox shared.

Jeremy O. Harris, who is the playwright of "Slave Play," the same play Fox and West flew to New York City to see, shared a video on his Twitter of Fox standing in the middle of the restaurant while her photo was being taken.

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!”



It’s true. I have the proof. pic.twitter.com/K037VZRgTf — NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) January 7, 2022

The blog post included several intimate photographs of the two together on their date, and a few images of Fox and West embracing in a hotel suite.

7. Kanye West filled a hotel suite of clothes for Julia Fox.

In Fox’s blog post for Interview magazine, the actress revealed that after going out to dinner with West, he filled an entire suite of clothes for her as a surprise.

“It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time,” Fox gushed. “But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

It seems that West’s attempts to style Fox, in the same way that he styled Kim Kardashian throughout their relationship, might hint at more dates between him and Fox in the future.

