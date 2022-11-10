Julia Fox Reveals Why Her Relationship With Kanye West Ruined Her Career

It seems Julia Fox's short-lived romance with Kanye West had more drawbacks than previously imagined.

The "Uncut Gems" actress was first linked to West in January 2022, following his split with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and the two dated for nearly six weeks before Fox broke it off.

During an appearance on Emily Ratajkowski's "High Low with EmRata" podcast, Fox shared how her relationship with the controversial rapper seemed to put a halt on her job.

Julia Fox revealed that her relationship with Kanye West negatively affected her movie career.

"After this whole big relationship and all the things that followed, I definitely felt like, oh I feel a shift in like the acting way, not in a good way," Fox told Ratajkowski during their conversation on "High Low."

Fox went on, saying that she hasn't been given as many movie offers or auditions as she once had.

"It's like I'm not getting as many offers as I was before, weirdly," Fox pointed out.

The actress and model also added that the movie industry may now see her as a "liability, just tabloid type of person" following her highly-publicized relationship with West, who in the past month has come under scrutiny for his anti-semitic remarks.

"There's been a lot of weird drawbacks with reaching that level of notoriety," Fox remarked, referring to the fallout from her and West's relationship.

After Ratajkowski asked Fox if she ever felt typecasted in Hollywood when it came to acting roles, Fox answered, "before [dating West] I was really typecasted as a curvy Italian girl and now I'm just like skinny and look sickly and it's like, I don't know."

"It's fine, I'm so busy. I think things come to you at the right time, so that's why I'm really not stressing," Fox said. "I really don't care."

Fox previously opened up about her relationship with West.

During an interview with the New York Times, Fox opened up about how stressful it had been dating the "Flashing Lights" rapper.

“I tried my best to make it work,” she told the publication. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable."

Fox also revealed that she had "lost like 15 pounds" during the month she was dating West.

Fox, who had been the one to end her relationship with West after noticing a few "red flags," said that while she hadn't signed an NDA, she admitted that only "elements" of the pair's relationship were real.

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”

Fox and West were first spotted at a New Year's Eve party in Miami earlier this year, where the two met for the first time.

While Fox admitted that her relationship with West helped gain her more exposure, she does think she'll "eventually surpass the Kanye narrative."

"Believe it or not, Kanye’s not the most interesting thing that’s ever happened to me.”

