Inside The High-Cost Life Of Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Kids—& Why She Says He Owes Her $500,000 For Not Paying Child Support

Break-ups and divorces can become extra fraught when there are kids involved, and Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde seem to be no exception.

The two are once again coming to legal blows as they try to hash out the whys and wherefores of their custody agreement, and the battle seems to be getting messier by the day—so much so that Olivia Wilde says Jason Sudeikis owes her $500,000. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis does not pay child support, despite making much, much more money than her.

Neither Wilde nor Sudeikis are any slouch when it comes to Hollywood success.

Wilde has followed her long-running acting career with a string of successful directing gigs, most notably the hit 2019 comedy "Booksmart" with Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, and 2022's "Don't Worry Darling" with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh—a notorious mess that nonetheless paid off handsomely at the box office.

But Sudeikis is on a whole other level, with his multi-Emmy-winning Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" being such a runaway success it landed him and the cast a recent appearance at the White House.

And when it comes to money? His already handsome $400,000 per episode payday for "Ted Lasso's" first and second seasons was upgraded to a whopping $1 million per episode for season three, a far cry from Wilde's rumored $300,000 payday for "Don't Worry Darling."

Despite this, Wilde says Sudeikis "is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter" and despite being "in a significantly superior position than me financially."

Legal documents allegedly show Olivia Wilde spends $107,000 a month on caring for her and Jason Sudeikis' kids.

Wilde has formally begun legal proceedings to compel Sudeikis to pay child support for their two children. Wilde and Sudeikis welcomed son Otis Alexander in 2014, three years after they began dating in 2011, and daughter Daisy Josephine in 2016. Sudeikis and Wilde then split in an acrimonious 2020 break-up when Wilde began dating Harry Styles.

According to court documents, Wilde spends $107,000 a month caring for Otis and Daisy, including nearly $60,000 month in "rent/mortgage" and $4,000 in "laundry and cleaning." Wilde says she is also "bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care... including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs."

Given her and Sudeikis' high profiles, it's likely there are security costs involved for keeping Otis and Daisy safe as well.

The filings report Wilde's income totals about $100,000 per month, coming from "rental property income" and her salary from her Wilde Company production business. Wilde also told the court she has $645,187 and over $10 million in other assets.

Still, as highfalutin as that seems to most of us, it's a drop in the bucket of what Sudeikis has.

Olivia Wilde says Jason Sudeikis owes her $500,000 for legal fees as well as retroactive child support.

In her legal filings, Wilde claims that aside from not paying child support, he owes her half a million dollars from their various legal battles over their kids.

“I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living," her filings say before going on to blame her legal fees on Sudeikis' litigious and combative approach to their break-up.

"I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs," she states, "because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct."

Through her attorney Laura Wasser, who handled the divorces of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, among others, Wilde has also demanded that Sudeikis' child support payments be made retroactive.

An unnamed source claiming to be close to Sudeikis, however, says Wilde's claims are untrue and that she and Sudeikis "shared costs equally and fairly throughout their relationship, including everything related to the children."

The source also claims that equal sharing of responsibility is the whole reason Sudeikis initiated legal proceedings in the first place—which of course culminated in the infamous incident in which Wilde was served custody papers while presenting "Don't Worry Darling" at CinemaCon in 2022.

The truth of the situation and where the blame and responsibility rests will ultimately be up to the courts, of course. But ultimately, it's Wilde and Sudeikis' kids who will suffer most from their parents' drama. As a fan on Reddit put it, "These kids didn’t ask to be born, and they didn’t ask for their parents’ divorce to be public knowledge."

