Brad Pitt's Son Allegedly Calls Him 'Terrible & Despicable' In Scathing Instagram Story

A screenshot of an Instagram story has been doing the rounds on social media as fans suspect it may have been written by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son.

The image, which has been circulating for months, has resurfaced after Pitt got numerous shoutouts throughout this year's Golden Globes ceremony.

Online, many have expressed outrage at Pitt continuing to occupy his place as a Hollywood idol despite allegations from his ex-wife and at least one of his children.

In September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce and primary custody of her and Pitt’s six children, citing irreconcilable differences.

Later, it would emerge that the FBI investigated Pitt after he was accused of verbally and physically abusing Jolie on a private jet shortly before she filed for divorce.

Jolie provided images of a bruise allegedly sustained during the incident and the couple's eldest son, Maddox, testified against his father in a subsequent custody hearing.

Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing, a ruling Jolie has continued to battle against in court.

Fans believe Brad Pitt's son slammed him in a scathing Instagram story.

The screenshot, in which the Instagram account's user name has been blurred, shows a photo of Pitt at the 2019 Golden Globes alongside a harsh message.

There is no concrete evidence to confirm whether one of the Jolie-Pitt children wrote the post. The couple share Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

The Instagram story reads: "Happy Father’s Day to this world class a—hole! You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

"You have no consideration for your four youngest children, who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so."

Good morning everyone. Some messages from one of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children.#AngelinaJolie #BradPittIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/K9zC9N6J6Z — RAQ (@THENAGODOFWAR) October 10, 2022

The unverified post continues: "You will never understand the damage that you have done to my family because you’re incapable of doing so."

"You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father’s Day, you fucking awful human being."

In contrast, the post also includes an image of Jolie that features a much more complimentary stance.

“Happy Mother’s Day to this amazing person. Love you forever and always.”

This image may, of course, be a fabrication from an invested Jolie fan but their not the only ones horrified by Pitt's reigning fame.

#BradPittIsAnAbuser trended after his Golden Globes appearance.

In the era of cancel culture, one would think that some of the accusations against Pitt are career-ending. But you would be wrong.

Though not nominated for an award, Pitt was still a star of the evening.

As Regina Hall presented the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, she quipped that producers had gotten her name wrong, calling herself “Mrs. Pitt” as she openly flirted with the embattled actor.

Then there was Austin Butler made sure to also express his "love" for Pitt while accepting the Best Actor award for his role in "Elvis."

The love fest didn’t stop there. The creator of Abbott Elementary, Quinta Brunson, interrupted her acceptance speech to say "hey" to the star before swooning over him.

The public was flabbergasted at Tinseltown’s ability to sweep such violent and destructive accusations under the rug and continue to worship Pitt.

One person tweeted, “His kids are not talking to him, and they and Angelina described the abuse. But his career flourishes, [especially] after Johnny [Depp] was praised for being a violent dude.”

#BradPittIsAnAbuser

his kids are not talking to him and they and Angelina described the abuse.

But his career flourishes esp after Johnny was praised for being a violent dude anything is possible for them cause oh well they got their Fans.

Men keep on having their careers. pic.twitter.com/pXvsNzbORk — (@beigehydrangeas) January 6, 2023

“Anything is possible for them cause oh well they got their fans. Men keep on having their careers.”

Another person marveled disgustedly at the fact that famous men’s feet are not put to the fire. They posted, “It is weird the way the industry is completely ignoring the abuse his children and ex-wife suffered at his hands.”

Others called out Pitt's other controversial moments, such as his history of dating underage women.

One thing is for certain. Hollywood might be able to forgive and forget Pitts sordid past, but in the Twitterverse, his misdeeds will live in infamy forever.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.