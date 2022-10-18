Former Nanny Claims Jason Sudeikis Threw Himself Under Olivia Wilde's Car To Stop Her From Seeing Harry Styles

During a bombshell interview, Jason Sudekis and Oliva Wilde's former nanny has spoken out about the aftermath of their break up, including how the two emotionally abused her in the process.

The two were together for seven years and even share two children together, but it all went out the window when they broke up in November 2020.

Months later in January 2021, Wilde publicly announced her relationship with British singer Harry Styles, raising eyebrows.

Now, the pair’s former nanny is speaking out about the aftermath of their tumultuous breakup.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's former nanny shared the emotional abuse she suffered during their breakup.

The two’s former nanny — who has since remained anonymous — has spoken out about the aftermath of the separation between the two.

“He was going nuts. He was walking back and forth with a bat and saying, ‘she left, she made her favorite salad dressing to take to him.’ [Harry Styles] I said, ‘what’ and he says ‘Erica, she’s f--king someone!’”

The nanny also recounted how on that same day while Wilde was making the salad, Sudeikis tried to prevent her from leaving by flinging himself under her car.

According to the Daily Mail, "The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: 'I'm scared of you, Jason, I'm scared of you'. And he said: 'If you're scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?'"

"So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn't leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn't leave," the nanny said.

"Distraught Sudeikis later uncovered the full details of her relationship with Styles by reading messages on an Apple watch Wilde had left behind – and swiftly banned the nanny from playing Styles' music near their children," reports The Daily Mail.

The separation put the nanny in the middle of a heated dispute and people are now seeing how she was practically emotionally abused in the process.

the way jason sudeikis and olivia wilde emotionally and financially abused their nanny during their violent breakup is disgusting. i nannied for many years and was terrified of parents like them. childcare workers deserve so much better. (orig tweeted by dana) pic.twitter.com/pH9gUe87lv — You Won’t Break My Soul (@A_A_Lou) October 17, 2022

Texts between the nanny and the two show how they tried to manipulate her onto their side.

"By this time, the nanny was also attending the [counseling] sessions but became upset when Sudeikis signed her up for sessions with his life coach who pumped her for information about Wilde," The Daily Mail reported.

Reportedly, Sudeikis would also constantly text the nanny asking if she heard from Wilde and would become angry if the two were in contact.

“Feeling manipulated and overwhelmed by the increasingly toxic relationship between her employers, the nanny told Sudeikis she wanted to leave at the end of January but offered to continue working for another six months while they found her replacement.”

Eventually, the nanny was fired by a drunk Sudeikis who was angry that she had texted Wilde.

She left without severance pay.

"This just tore me apart and I was afraid to work with any other families, thinking they’re just going to hurt me. I started thinking all the families were the same," the nanny said.

The ex-couple has now spoken out against the nanny in a joint statement with USA Today.

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," they said.

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Victoria Soliz is a writer who covers news and entertainment. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news