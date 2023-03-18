Why Kate Hudson Says She Couldn't Rely On Her Mother For Help When She Was A Single Mom

Kate Hudson is being honest about the privilege of raising children as a celebrity with a team full of nannies to help.

Hudson has three children—Ryder Robinson, 19, with her ex-husband, Chris Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 11, with her ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 4, with her current partner, Danny Fujikawa.

Before meeting Fuijkawa, Hudson was a single mother who chose help from her staff instead of her mother, Goldie Hawn.

Kate Hudson says she couldn't rely on her mother for help as a single mom and would have been 'screwed' without her staff.

In an October 2017 interview with The Edit, via Page Six, Hudson explained that parenting as a single mom would've been tougher without her nanny, personal assistant, business assistant, and gardener.

"Without Team Kate, I'd be screwed," the 'Almost Famous' actress revealed. "I'm a single mom of two!"

Hudson also noted that she couldn't rely on her mother, actress Goldie Hawn, who wasn't always around to call on for help, as she is usually busy with her own endeavors.

"She’s not the kind of grandma you can call, like, ‘Hey, Mom, can you watch the kids?’” she said. “Are you kidding? She’s in India with her foundation or [in] New York on a speaking engagement. She’s always working.”

Hudson previously claimed that she doesn't want to follow in her mother's footsteps but respects her parenting advice.

In a September 2022 interview with E! News, the 'Glass Onion' actress said that while she respect's her mother's input, she doesn't want to follow exactly in her footsteps.

"Contrary to how I guess it seems from the outside in, for me, our family is much more focused on emulating who we are as people,” Hudson told the publication. “Emulating the good and maybe not necessarily wanting to carry on some of the challenges, like any child growing up in the world.”

When it comes to family matters, Hudson does consider things Hawn followed when raising her and her siblings. "I do really like to emulate the things she brought to her career and to us as kids, and how she balanced that out. I think that’s important,” Hudson shared.

During a joint interview for PEOPLE in April 2020, both Hudson and Hawn agreed that Hudson has taken on a stricter parenting style than Hawn did.

“I’m more lenient, like way more lenient,” Hawn revealed, while Hudson chimed in, “I’m so strict.”

“Listen, our children are our greatest teachers. And you should be, as a parent, available to learn, because you don’t know everything,” Hawn added, telling Hudson that her kids are “not you."

"And you’re not me. And that is the one thing that we have to remember.”

