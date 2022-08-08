Britney Spears’ Conservators Paid Kevin Federline $30,000 A Month To ‘Nanny’ His Own Sons, According To Court Documents

Britney Spears fans have uncovered documents detailing payment Kevin Federline allegedly received from Spear's father, Jamie Spears, the same year that her conservatorship was initiated.

The documents are being recirculated as Spears' ex-husband faces backlash over recent comments appearing to criticize the embattled pop star.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Federline admitted that he believes the conservatorship that Jamie Spears had over Britney "saved" her.

"This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else," Federline explained. 'It's been tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life."

"I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be okay," he continued. 'When Jamie took over [the convervatorship], things got into order. He saved her life."

Fans are now calling into question whether Federline may have benefited from Spears being under a conservatorship and what has prompted him to speak out now.

Kevin Federline was allegedly paid by Britney Spears' estate during her conservatorship.

In 2009, during Spears' "Circus" tour, Federline was reportedly paid $30,000 a month to tour with the singer and their two children, Jayden and Sean, according to NME.

"We understand and agree that it is in the best interest of the Children that they accompany the Initial Leg and that a safe and comfortable family environment be created for the Children during the Initial Leg," the court documents stated.

BREAKING: New documents show Kevin Federline was potentially being paid up to $10,000 a week by Jamie Spears during Britney’s Circus Tour (the same year they initiated the conservatorship!) #JusticeForBritney pic.twitter.com/PaMXmBRI67 — Britney Stan (@BritneyTheStan) August 7, 2022

Included in the documents was a breakdown of the amount of money Federline was to be paid for accompanying his sons on tour.

"A sum equal of $10,000 per week for each and every week of the Initial Leg," as well as "a bonus, at the sole discretion of Mr. Jamies Spears, of a sum up to $50,000.

This alleged payment was in addition to the $20,000 Federline was already receiving in child support.

What is Kevin Federline's job?

Before Federline met Britney Spears, he worked as a backup dancer for artists including Michael Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Pink, according to Stylecaster.

While married to Spears, Federline started pursuing a music career as a rapper and DJ.

Federline also worked as a model for brands like Blue Marlin, as well as taking up the mantle of acting, appearing in several episodes of "One Tree Hill," and starring in reality TV shows like "Celebrity Fit Club" and "Celebrity Baggage."

According to Radar Online, in 2020 Federline was finding it hard to book gigs as a professional DJ.

“Even though he’s one of the most recognizable names and faces in Vegas, nobody wants to pay his $15,000 fee anymore!” a source told Radar. “He’s not that good and nobody thinks he’s cool anymore.”

Federline also receives child support from Spears for their two sons, whom he has full custody of.

According to The Blast, in 2018 Spears agreed to pay her ex-husband “thousands more a month in child support” in a new deal.

In May of the same year, Federline claimed he makes less than 1% of what Spears makes, according to court documents. He also claimed that he is currently earning $3,000 a month and receives $20,000 ($10,000 per son) each month from Spears in child support.

