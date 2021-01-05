Did Harry Styles Break Up Olivia Wilde And Jason Sudeikis? New Details About Their Rumored Romance

It looks like Hollywood has a brand new power couple on its hands.

Ever since pictures of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles holding hands at a wedding started circulating online, social media users everywhere wondered how the pair’s rumored romance started.

Wilde is actually directing and starring in the highly anticipated film, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Styles.

In November, it was revealed that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, who were together for nearly a decade and share two children together, had split.

And after pictures of Wilde and Styles surfaced on Jan. 4, fans everywhere are all wondering the same thing:

Did Harry Styles break up Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis?

Read on for all the juicy details about Wilde and Sudeikis’s split, along with new details about her rumored romance with Harry Styles.

Video of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito pic.twitter.com/4XqVVB96Zn — DON'T WORRY DARLING SPOILERS (@DWDspoilers) January 4, 2021

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde called it quits in November 2020.

While the pair made the announcement that they had decided to go their separate ways, a source revealed that Wilde and Sudeikis had an “amicable” split at the beginning of the year in 2020.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year," a source close to the couple revealed. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Don’t Worry Darling started filming in Oct. 2020.

Don’t Worry Darling began production in October last year; however, production came to a halt in early November after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

Harry Styles joined the cast in November, right around the time Wilde and Sudeikis announced their split.

That said, it’s safe to say that Styles and Wilde have likely known each other since last year, although it's unclear when they first met.

There are rumors that Styles is the reason Wilde and Sudeikis split.

While tons of fans are elated at Styles and Wilde’s new rumored romance, other social media users have slightly different feelings about the new Hollywood it-couple.

“If olivia wilde really did break up with jason sudeikis for harry styles who am i to judge,” one Twitter user wrote, while another said, “If Harry Styles is really the reason Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis broke up I’m going to riot. can you imagine.”

Another Twitter user went down the Harry Styles rabbit hole, questioning when exactly Styles and Wilde first met.

“I can't stop thinking about this: Olivia Wilde started dating Jason Sudeikis in 2011, and Sudeikis left SNL between seasons in '13. One Direction performed on SNL in 2012, so it's POSSIBLE that Wilde had first met Harry Styles then,” they wrote.

Jason Sudeikis was reportedly devastated upon hearing the news about his ex and Styles.

According to an anonymous tip to the Not Skinny But Not Fat Instagram account, one social media user alleged that Jason was devastated that Wilde left him, contrary to the statement about their “amicable” split in 2020.

“Apparently Jason was devastated that she left him,” the tip read. “My good friend was at a very small gathering event thing here in Kansas City with Jason and they were sitting at the same table with him and his mom when his mom found out and it was SO AWKWARD. He even dedicated two songs to her at the event that night, so sadddd.”

