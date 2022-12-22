Why People Are 'Quiet Quitting' The Kardashians

It has been over 15 years since we were first introduced to the Kardashian clan on their reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

No one could have predicted the skyrocketing success of the show during its time on the air, as millions tuned in weekly, anxiously awaiting to see what the family had been up to.

The Kardashians documented some of their most intimate moments, including breakups, cheating scandals, and welcoming even more members of the family into the world. Viewers felt as if they personally knew them and were excited to experience their milestones with them.

However, there has been a shift in the attitude toward the Kardashians in recent years.

Ratings for their show have dropped, fewer people are interested in their adventures and some have noticed drastic differences in the Kardashian family members themselves.

Could this be the beginning of the Kardashians’ demise? Many people believe so.

Many former fans have revealed that they are “quiet quitting” the Kardashians.

In the age of “cancel culture,” many people are quitting giving the Kardashians any more ratings or media attention due to their most recent scandals, including Kim Kardashian’s recent involvement with Balenciaga and Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn lawsuit involving his ex-girlfriend.

They are urging others to do the same, but are disappointed with the results.

“Why haven’t they [the Kardashians] been canceled?” TikTok user @chloe_palmieri wonders aloud in her video bashing the famous family.

“For some reason, everyone just seems to sweep everything they do under the rug and it makes no sense to me.”

Palmieri points out that other celebrities and influencers have been “canceled” for juvenile reasons, including influencer Brittany Broski, who was canceled over not having Harry Styles in her top five list of most played artists of the year on Spotify deposit being an avid fan.

“The Kardashians just keep doing things over and over and we keep brushing it under the rug,” she argues. “They lie about procedures they’ve gotten done, the only reason they’re famous is that Kim prostituted herself… it’s wild and honestly who knows what is happening to their kids behind the scenes.”

“They’re all about themselves and their money and I’m so sick of it,” Palmieri captioned her video.

What once began as a “guilty pleasure” for many Kardashian fans has now become a disgrace.

Fans are detailing their personal reasons for no longer tuning in to the reality series.

Many believe that the family’s priorities and overall messages have undergone an undesirable change.

“For a few seasons, they did use their platform and power to address social issues and I thought that provided some balance to the show (and ultimately them, as people),” one Redditor who quit watching the show shared. “But it seems they’ve abandoned that and become one big commercial - selling an impossible, unachievable, and frankly, undesirable lifestyle.”

The ex-fan believes that the once seemingly wholesome and relatable family now focuses on materialism and depicts unrealistic expectations of physical beauty.

“The Kardashians promote excess, consumerism, and materialism. They are trapped in an endless pursuit of beauty, fame, and power, and in doing so have become mere products for consumption, losing all sense of humanity,” the user pointed out.

“I have a daughter now and I don’t want her to think that flat speech, shape-wear, injections/fillers, tacky, overpriced clothes, and impossibly thin bodies are normal, or even acceptable.”

Other fans noticed that the family dynamic has changed since their new show “The Kardashians” premiered on Hulu and none of them have the tight-knit family bond they used to that many fans loved to witness.

“I hate their new show and it’s so sad to see how detached from reality they’ve all become,” one Reddit user shared, speculating on when the show would crumble for good.

“My favorite part of KUWTK was their pranks, funny conversations, and genuine family moments. Now they never do anything together and when they do you can cut the tension with a knife.”

Ratings for Kardashian reality shows have been dropping in recent years.

In February 2010, the season four finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” racked up a whopping 4.8 million viewers.

Episodes of the final season often failed to reach over 810,000 viewers.

The spin-off “The Kardashians” which premiered on the streaming service Hulu earlier this year was criticized by most fans, barely achieving a 20% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It's changed so much now…seems to be all about how they look and constantly pouting,” one reviewer wrote. “The girls are too busy looking at themselves and there is no storyline.”

“Don't bother to waste your time watching these vain and rotten women with nothing except fake silicon, botox, and plastic superficial beauty and are desperate to call the attention of people,” another reviewer stated of the show.

Whether it be controversial scandals or plastic surgery lies, fans are not just drawn to the once-beloved Kardashian clan as they once were.

Will the fate of the famous family lie in the viewers' hands?

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.