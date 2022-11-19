What The Kardashians Would Look Like Without Surgery — According To An AI Generator

As many of the Kardashian family members’ physical appearances drastically changed over time, the burning question of whether or not they underwent multiple cosmetic surgeries to alter their looks has been asked by curious viewers throughout the years.

Although they frequently deny having any procedures done, aside from a few admissions here and there, an A.I. generator proves otherwise.

The A.I. generator depicts what the Kardashians would look like without plastic surgery.

In a TikTok video posted by @VandaoodLive, a group of live streamers, A.I. software was used to determine how the physical appearances of the Kardashians would look had they not undergone any cosmetic surgery as they claimed to.

“We used three different A.I. software and two different standard graphics software and a full week to pull it off,” Keith from Vandahood Live explained to PetaPixel.

“We had to take a different approach for each member of the family since each one underwent different changes over the years.”

In the video that has been viewed 2.6 million times, the AI technology is applied to the faces of Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian in a clip of the finale of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The results had viewers in disbelief.

“What?!” a man featured in the video says in shock as an image of Kylie Jenner portrayed with much thinner lips and a different facial structure is brought to life by the AI generator.

Kylie previously admitted to altering her lips with fillers due to the insecurity of her thin lips, however, she denies undergoing any other cosmetic procedures.

The matriarch of the Kardashian family, Kris Jenner, is also depicted with a different facial structure.

“They [the AI generator] made her look like an actual 66-year-old,” @vandahoodlive says of Kris’ appearance.

Khloe Kardashian has admitted to getting a nose job but denies any other cosmetic alterations.

Kim Kardashian claims to have only received Botox to maintain her flawless skin.

“I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything,” she told Allure Magazine. “I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips.”

Kourtney Kardashian admits to receiving breast implants when she was 21 and says she “wouldn’t have done it” if she could go back in time — she denies any other plastic surgery.

Some TikTok users slammed the Kardashians for their false claims of not undergoing plastic surgery.

“I’ll say this: to have her in front of you and not press her on what she’s had done beyond Botox is irresponsible, and the passing mention that ‘she built her body’ is so frustrating,” one user expressed.

“I was so interested and intrigued to read about the ‘science of natural beauty.’ Then I saw Kim Kardashian and didn’t bother. I think these magazines think we’re idiots,” another user commented.

Although A.I. offered a new and different perspective of what the Kardashians would look like had they steered clear of any cosmetic procedures, some TikTok users believe that they did not appear drastically different and did not need any procedures, to begin with.

“Kim and Kourt look the same just different makeup,” one user pointed out.

“I mean they all were pretty especially Kim before the work,” another user wrote.

“It’s not taking into account the makeup very well, it’s why some of them look extra different,” another user reported.

Vandahood Live seemed to agree. “Surgery might be a waste of time and money,” they say.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.