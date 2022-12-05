Former Producer Of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Reveals What Was Scripted On The Show

If you’re an avid fan of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” or “The Kardashians” you’ve probably wondered what goes down behind the scenes and how the shows are brought to life on your televisions.

One producer revealed how the show came together, what it was like working with the Kardashian family, what moments of the show were scripted and who her favorite Kardashian was.

According to the producer, filming “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was an “unforgettable journey.”

Delphine Lorin is a producer based out of Los Angeles, California. She formerly worked on the E! Reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” during its 2007-2021 run.

Lorin's role as a producer on the show consisted of sticking to a particular budget and hiring other crew members including the camera crew and make-up artists based on the budget.

She describes working on set of the show as “unforgettable” and “a roller-coaster” as she followed the family and documented the highs and lows they experienced throughout the years.

Lorin explains that before filming, the cast members are asked what particular life event they want filmed to serve as the arc of the show’s storyline, and the crew spends the next few months following them around and capturing significant moments from their journeys.

She added that the producer’s experiences with filming were also exciting and there should be a reality show documenting their lives.

Lorin claims that “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was not scripted.

“Following people like the Kardashians.. The reality of their lives is not the reality of anyone else on this planet,” Lorin says.

“They live fascinating lives and being able to follow that from a reality standpoint as they live it was very enjoyable.”

She also informs fans that “nothing was scripted” on the show. “You tell them what you want them to talk about, but then they take it from there,” Lorin says.

“So you have a direction to go in and it just develops itself and it’s just really fun to see.”

Lorin shared that it was important to build relationships with the cast members during filming.

“I do feel that it’s very important for a producer to establish a relationship with this talent because you want mutual respect,” she says.

Lorin revealed that her favorite Kardashian to work with was Kim.

“I particularly loved Kim because she understood budget,” she says. “She is a businesswoman, she cared, it was always her show, she rallied the family… she’d say, ‘hey guys, this is our show. We want it to be successful, we want it to be good.”

Despite Lorin's experience as a producer, some fans were not convinced that the show was not scripted and that she was under an NDA contract.

“Not scripted? This has NDA written all over it,” one fan expressed.

“It probably isn't scripted but it's definitely planned out. They know they'll be getting important calls or what topics to bring up, but it isn't like they follow a script,” another fan pointed out.

“That's why in scenes of them like eating salads or whatever one of them will be like, ‘wait so how was that thing you did?’ As if it's the first time they've spoken of it.”

Some fans speculate that a few moments that unfolded on the show were scripted for dramatic effects, such as Kris Humphries’ proposal to Kim and Kim losing her diamond earring in the ocean on vacation only to find it again shortly after.

However, there is no concrete evidence that “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was scripted or not, and we can only take Delphine Lorin's word for it.

