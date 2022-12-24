How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Kids Actually Feel About Each Another — Why They Don't Live Together

It's been seven months since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot.

The couple had two separate wedding celebrations in May 2022, which included a courthouse ceremony in Santa Barbara and a luxurious formal wedding in Italy surrounded by their family and friends.

Before the start of Barker and Kardashian's relationship and subsequent marriage, both had children from previous relationships.

Kardashian shares three children, sons Mason, 12, and Reign, 7, and daughter Penelope, 10, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Barker has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. The Blink-182 drummer is also still close to his former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

With having their newly blended family, it's brought up certain questions about if all of the children are able to get along.

How do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's children really feel about each other?

Since the start of Kardashian and Barker's relationship, both of their families have spent quite a bit of time together.

All of Barker's children have been featured on the Kardashians' Hulu reality show and were also present at the show's red carpet premiere.

The children have also appeared on each other's social media accounts, with Alabama having posted TikTok videos in the past with Penelope.

Barker and Kardashian's children also posed alongside their parents for the family's December 2021 Christmas photo.

They've all been seen on different outings together, including visiting Disneyland together for Kardashian's 43rd birthday in April 2022.

Kardashian and Barker live in separate homes with their children.

The relationship between Barker and Kardashian's children doesn't seem to be hindered by the fact that they aren't all living together yet.

Both Kardashian and Barker had publicly stated that while they don't all share a house, they do live on the same block in Calabasas.

"Travis and I currently live in two separate homes a block away from each other," Kardashian revealed during an episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians.'

She added that the two are currently "exploring the idea of living in one home."

While on an episode of the 'Not Skinny But Not Fat' podcast in October 2022, the reality star revealed that she and Barker are "figuring out how to blend our households and our kids."

"There will be [a joint house.] We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives, for the most part, and they each have their rooms."

Following the release of the episode, it was reported that Kardashian and Barker had purchased a $14.5 million beach house for their blended family to spend time together.

Kardashian and Barker's children were previously credited for bringing the couple together.

Kardashian and Barker, who started dating at the beginning of 2021 after years of friendship, seemingly owe their relationship to their children.

According to Us Weekly, a source revealed that their children "are very close" because of having lived in the same neighborhood.

"They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.