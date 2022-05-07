9 Strict Rules Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Kids Follow

All the Kardashians are quite public with their kids and post many pictures of them on social media. Even though they are all quite busy, they make sure to spend time with them.

The oldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney, has definitely had the most experience being a mother to her kids. Kourtney has three kids —Mason, Reign, and Penelope — with her ex, Scott Disick.

As their lives have been highly public, fans have enjoyed seeing Kourtney with her kids on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. When it comes to parenting, Kourtney has often been criticized by her family members, however, it doesn't affect her.

Kourtney has spoken about her parenting style and what her family members think about it, according to People. She said, “It’s just what came naturally to me. My family definitely all think I’m insane for having [the kids] in the bed and breastfeeding them for forever. But I couldn’t care less.”

Here are some strict rules Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have their kids follow.

1. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick strictly limit how much time their kids are allowed to watch TV, play video games or go online.

It seems Kourtney is quite strict when it comes to the use of technology. According to Stylecaster, Kourtney posted on her website back in 2017 that she strictly limits the time her kids spend on technological devices.

Since they are young, she thinks they shouldn’t spend a lot of time on technology. She wrote, “We have a game room, so I allow 30 minutes of video game time during the week and an hour on the weekends.”

She also mentioned that she has banned iPads in her house as they created a distraction for the kids during dinner. She wanted the family to have a meal where everyone can interact and talk to each other.

In addition, she also doesn’t allow kids to use any devices right before going to bed and encourages them to utilize that time in reading physical books.

It seems Kourtney has continued with her no-technology rule as she revealed to Health in 2020 about her parenting rule. She mentioned that she limits her kids' time with technology as well as hers.

“My kids don’t have phones, but I make sure that all the devices in the house—iPads and computers— have the Night Shift [it reduces blue light] on 24 hours a day,” she said.

“And we definitely have time limits [on devices].”

2. Kourtney has banned single-use plastic from her household.

Kourtney is quite environment-friendly and has been quite conscious of her lifestyle. As a mother, she has been taking the same steps for her kids. According to US Magazine, Kourtney banned all plastic bottles in her household.

She even posted a picture of two water bottles made of paper cartons with the caption, “no more plastic bottles in my house.”

She even spoke out about her decision of banning plastic. “When it comes to products I use on my kids, I don’t play around. Everyone should have the right to healthy products and personal care, and that’s why I wanted to come and make this a bigger deal," she said.

However, despite all that, even Kourtney was seen drinking from a single-use plastic bottle on one episode of 'Keeping Up With Kardashians'. She later explained her actions on Twitter mentioning that she was in Kim Kardashian’s office and she only had single-use plastic bottles, according to People.

However, she admitted her mistake and claimed she could have brought a reusable bottle with her. She wrote, “I was in Kim’s office and that’s all that was there. And no I’m not perfect, but I could have brought a reusable bottle for the day, this is true.”

3. Kourtney encourages co-sleeping habits with her kids.

Kourtney revealed on her website Poosh how she implements co-sleeping with her kids and how it works for her family. She explained that she researched more on the topic before doing it and how it was different for each of her kids.

With her oldest child, Mason, it happened quite naturally as they just started sleeping in the same bed. However, with Penelope, Kourtney decided that she wanted to share a bed with her and even read a parenting book about it. When it came to her youngest, Reign, Kourtney decided to let him sleep on his own.

She wrote, “He [Reign] is my only baby who has always slept in his own bed in his own room. We didn’t use any training methods for him.”

She further mentioned that sleeping together has helped her get a good night’s sleep. She also mentioned that since she is always so busy working during the day, sleeping together at night gives her quality time with her kids.

4. Kourtney has her kids follow a strict gluten and dairy-free diet.

Kourtney has always been a bit health-conscious when it comes to her food. However, she has extended this rule to her kids as well.

According to People, Kourtney changed her and her kids’ diets to include foods that are gluten and dairy-free. She claimed that she noticed a change in her kids’ behavior ever since the change in the diet.

She said, “ I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten, and dairy.”

Kourtney also raised concerns when she found out about the food her kids were eating at school. She mentioned on her website, Poosh, that the kids’ school served processed foods and produce that didn’t seem to be fresh.

As Kourtney and her kids live a healthy lifestyle at home, she was disappointed to learn of her kids' diet at school. She further wrote that she voiced her concerns to the school's principal and wrote a shout-out for other moms to speak up on such issues so their kids can have healthier options at school.

5. She doesn't want her kids to use microwaves.

As Kourtney has been quite eco-friendly with her kids’ lifestyle, she has taken another step to make her household completely healthy. According to People, Kourtney doesn’t use microwaves to heat food in her house.

“One kitchen appliance I never use is a microwave,” she mentioned. “If anything needs to be heated up, I prefer to use the oven, stovetop, or toaster oven instead.”

She further wrote that when she had Mason, she did some research on microwaves and got rid of them. “When I had Mason, I did a lot of health-related research and decided to get rid of my microwave when I read that toxins from plastic containers can be transferred to food when reheated.”

According to Refinery29, Khloe Kardashian also shared a video on her Snapchat where she asked Kourtney about microwaves. Khloe asked, “Kourtney, what don't you believe in?” To which, Kourtney replied, “Microwaves.”

6. They don't use the word 'fat' around their kids.

As a mother, the famous parents are quite cautious of how they act and what they say around their children.

According to Yahoo, Kris Jenner once used the word ‘fat’ around Penelope on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Kris asked Penelope, “Do I look fat?”

Kourtney then replied, “Don’t use that word in front of my daughter, please.”

Kourtney later talked to Cosmopolitan about her decision to not use the word ‘fat’ around her daughter. She explained that she just doesn’t want Penelope to develop any eating disorders or have any complexes regarding her body.

“They say if a mother is confident about her body that the daughters are way more likely to not have eating disorders,” she said. “I'm fine about my body but I'll notice little things. If I'm like, ‘Ugh, I hate this outfit! I'm changing!’ My daughter will try on tons of outfits before she's happy.”

7. The kids aren't allowed to watch 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

While the kids have appeared on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kardashian and Disick have both agreed to let them watch the show.

Kourtney talked to Cosmopolitan about why, saying that while the kids have made their appearance on the show, the content of the show just isn’t suitable for them. "They've seen some of it, but no. I was in the shower, he [Mason] woke up, and it happened to be on,” Kourtney said.

“He was like, 'Who is Blac Chyna? And Kiki [Kim] showed Larsa [Pippen] her vagina!' I was like, this is why they don't watch the show. Some of the content is just not appropriate."

Kim and Disick also spoke on the issue in an episode of 'Keeping Up The Kardashians'. Disick mentioned how their kids watching the show is inevitable and it’s going to happen someday.

Disick said to Kim, “They’re either going to do it without us or with us.” Kim also agreed, stating that when the time comes, she will watch the show with the kids, however, she isn’t ready yet.

8. They encourage alternative education and homeschooling to accommodate their filming schedule.

At times Kardashian and Disick have to prioritize filming their show, which can interfere with typical school times. According to Radar, a source close to the Kardashians revealed that Mason was homeschooled so that it’s easier for him to film for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'.

The source said, "It has to be this way. He is shooting Season 11 of the show."

According to Cosmopolitan, Kourtney also received some backlash from fans on social media regarding this matter. In one episode of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians', Kourtney was on a vacation in Finland with her kids. She also later posted pictures on her Instagram account. However, one of the fans left a concerned comment, saying, “Don’t your kids go to school? Their education is so important more than these trips.”

However, another one of Kourtney’s fans defended the socialite claiming that it was spring break. To which, Kourtney also replied, “Exactly, it was spring break, but traveling can be educational too.”

As reality shows are filmed months in advance before they are aired on television, the vacation would have happened a while ago.

9. The kids wear hand-me-downs.

When it comes to clothes, Kourtney is all for sharing them. She revealed to People that she shares clothes with her children. She has given some of Mason’s clothes to Penelope.

She said, “I kept a lot of Mason’s clothes, like little blazers and loafers and I’ve used them on Penelope.”

While she makes decisions when it comes to Penelope’s wardrobe, she doesn’t have much say with Mason. She mentioned that Mason prefers to dress himself up and has his own choices, although, she tries to get him to wear clothes of her choice sometimes.

She said, “Sometimes I’ll try to sway him a little bit. The other day, one of his friends had on a blazer and I said, ‘Remember your friend who wore the blazer,’ and he’s like ‘ Oh yeah,’ and then he’s into it. But it just worked the one time.”

She further mentioned that Disick has more say for Mason than Penelope when it comes to dressing up with the kids. She said, “He definitely has more say so when we’re dressing Mason over Penelope. He’s not into bikinis for little girls. But I am.”

According to People, she also saves some clothes that she wears for Penelope. She mentioned that she had recently posted a picture on Instagram where she was wearing a black Dolce & Gabbana dress.

She further mentioned that she was saving it for Penelope because she thought that it would be good for her someday. She also stated that this isn’t the first time she was saving something for her daughter.

“I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours,’ ” Kourtney said. “She likes to wear my bags a lot and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.”

