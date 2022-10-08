Why Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Don't Live Together 4 Months Into Their Marriage

In May 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, and then again in Italy surrounded by family and friends.

Even though the couple has been married for some time now, Barker and Kardashian, surprisingly, still don't live together.

Why don't Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian live together?

Barker and Kardashian, who began dating in early 2021 before getting engaged in October 2021 on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, California, don't currently reside in the same home.

Despite their respective houses only being a block away from each other in the same Calabasas neighborhood, living apart seems to work for their blended family.

Barker opened up about living apart from Kardashian while doing a tour of his home in May 2022 with Architectural Digest.

“Kourtney has a great house a block away from here,” the Blink-182 drummer revealed.

He continued, explaining that he and Kardashian don't have any current plans to sell their homes and purchase a new house to move into together since getting married.

“Right now I’m just planning to convert my home studio into a bunk room so her kids are comfortable here. In the future, I suppose we’ll wait to find something better than what we have. Wherever we end up, we feel incredibly blessed and grateful," he said.

At the moment, Barker is content with his estate in Calabasas being just fine for his new blended family.

I’ve had homes with lots of flashy cars, murals, and bikes hanging from the ceiling. But with three children of my own, plus Kourtney’s kids, this place felt right for this moment in my life,” he added.

“I wanted a house where I can rest and enjoy my family, a place where we can create memories.”

Barker and Kardashian were previously looking at homes to move in together.

During an episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Kardashian spoke more about the fact that she and Barker don't live in the same house.

"Travis and I currently live in separate homes a block away from each other."

She added that the two were going to "explore the idea of living in one home."

Later in the episode, Barker and Kardashian were seen looking at homes in Bel-Air.

Barker had also moved to Calabasas initially to be closer to Kardashian after Kris Jenner revealed the reason why during the first season of "The Kardashians."

While talking to her eldest daughter, Jenner shared the sweet reason why Barker moved closer to his future wife.

"Do you want to know the real reason why he moved to Calabasas?" Jenner asked Kardashian

"He said, 'Because I knew she lived in Calabasas, and I knew she was the love of my life, and I didn't even know her like that, but I just knew if I couldn't date her or be with her because she was with someone else that at least I could live by her."

Kardashian then gushed about her then-fiancé, "I've never met a better human in my life, like, the thoughtfulness and just everything."

