Fans Say Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Copied His 2004 Gothic Wedding To Shanna Moakler

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance has captured the attention and hearts of many.

But the attention the couple received wasn’t always positive, especially with their recent lavish and gothic Italian wedding that many pointed out shared similarities with Barker’s previous wedding to model Shanna Moakler.

Shanna Moakler, 47, was married to Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008. The couple tied the knot in a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed wedding in Santa Barbara, California, after just two years of dating.

Shanna Moakler’s wedding had a lot of similarities to Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's ceremony.

The wedding was inspired by the site of their engagement, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion ride, where it is reported that Barker paid off a cast member so that they could have the ride all to themselves.

With Halloween being one of Barker's favorite holidays, the pair decided to have their wedding the day before Halloween, October 30, 2004.

Life and Style Magazine shares that Barker dressed in the same “black and white pinstripe suit that the 1993 animated flick’s protagonist, Jack Skellington, wore in the movie.”

Can I have a wedding like Travis Barker & Shanna Moakler? Loved their Nightmare Before Christmas theme pic.twitter.com/ccC7H8Zil4 — issa (@SkyHighClarii) April 11, 2014

While Barker was made to look like a vampire, Shanna “looked like a stunning damsel in distress,” sporting a black headpiece in place of a veil.

She also displayed three different-length necklaces with a crucifix pendant. Her gown was long-sleeved and featured a black satin waistband with a bow to match the couple’s wedding’s black and red color scheme.

Even though flower girls wore mini versions of Shanna’s gown, incorporating white and red flowers to follow the theme.

The two also incorporated their favorite film True Romance into their special day.

In the following years, the two broke up and made up multiple times before Barker filed for divorce from Moakler in August 2006—the divorce was finalized by the end of 2008 though the pair were occasionally linked for years afterward.

They share two children, Landon and Alabama, as well as Moakler's daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya.

Those intimate moments made their wedding such a hot topic in recent days.

Shanna Moakler has called out Kourtney and Travis for copying her relationship.

Many already thought that Barker was trying to recreate his marriage to Moakler with Kardashian. At the beginning of Barker’s relationship with Kardashian, the two bonded and flirted through posts on Instagram about the 1993 film True Romance before officially stepping out as a couple.

Even Moakler commented, thinking the premise of the relationship was odd.

“What was weird is that they were posting about a movie [True Romance] that Travis and I basically bonded over. I called him Clarence in the movie. We named our daughter after the character Alabama in the movie. I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re So Cool’ from True Romance. Our first dance at our wedding was to the love song from True Romance,” she told US Weekly.

On May 22, 2022, Kardashian shared photos of her lavish wedding day with her family in attendance.

The pair married in a gothic-style castle in Italy, and fans couldn’t help but point out the similarities between the two ceremonies.

The Kardashians are wearing crosses at Kourtney's wedding just like Shanna did at her wedding to Travis. First the True Romance thing and now this? #KourtneyKardashian #TravisBarker #ShannaMoakler #TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/YdpT5E5Ghz — Cindy Priester (@Cin_diva) May 22, 2022

The spooky details of Moakley’s wedding to Barker carried over into Kravis’ Italy wedding when the Kardashian-Jenner family and their guests donned a grandiose gothic aesthetic.

Kardashian even stepped out in a mini black dress with a black veil, while Barker wowed with a long black robe a day before the ceremony.

Perhaps Kardashian and Moakler just have similar tastes...

