Britney Spears Accused Of 'Snatching' & Kissing Stranger's Baby Without Permission Before Revealing She Has The Flu

Britney Spears has sparked concern among her fans following a video made about her.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, posted to Reddit, a woman named Karina, detailed an experience one of her friends' cousins had while out at Nobu in California, where Spears had allegedly been dining as well.

Britney Spears was accused of picking up a stranger's baby while dining at Nobu.

She explained that one of her friends told her a story that involved his cousin, who had gone to the popular restaurant that celebrities frequent, with his wife and their newborn.

"[He said] 'all of a sudden this 'hillbilly blonde woman' comes up to the baby and snatches the baby,'" Karina said.

The woman had come up to the couple and started kissing their baby while exclaiming about how cute the infant was.

When the man and his wife looked up to get a better view of the woman who had; for all intents and purposes; randomly picked up their baby and kissed it unprompted, they realized that it was Britney Spears.

Karina then showed viewers photos that the couple had taken of Spears holding their baby while smiling at the camera.

The odd encounter was then made worse when Karina then pointed out that "later in the night, [Britney] posted on her Instagram that she had the flu."

Fans on TikTok are questioning the validity of Karina's claims, arguing that no paparazzi images confirm that Spears recently dined at the restaurant.

Karina's account is no longer visible on the app.

On Reddit, users voiced their worry for the singer.

"She really needs some mental health services if she’s not already getting some," one user wrote, while another added, "I don't know what is going on with Britney."

While it wasn't specified when this encounter happened, Spears' recent behavior has sparked concern amongst her fans.

Spears' latest Instagram posts have prompted fans to wonder if she's in control of her social media.

The 'Lucky' singer has caused a wave of concern from fans after she recently deactivated her Instagram amidst speculation that she isn't the one in charge of her own account.

Spears' departure from Instagram comes after the pop singer recently posted a tribute to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who she has been notably feuding with for the past several years.

For Spears' 41st birthday earlier this month, she dedicated a post on her Instagram to Jamie Lynn, calling her "inspiring" and "brave."

"It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you …,” she wrote.

Okay so wtf was this that just appeared on my insta and then disappeared? Britney Spears talking about Jamie Lynn Spears like wha?? pic.twitter.com/UMbU80xV91 — Nate Croft ナサニエル (@NateTheCroft) December 3, 2022

"Congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it. My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”

That same day, Spears also posted a tribute to her two sons, Sean and Jayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! Godspeed my precious hearts!!! I would give anything just to touch your face!!! I send my love … Mamasita,” Spears wrote in separate posts dedicated to each son.

I'm very worried about Britney Spears and so frustrated that the Free Britney movement never bothered to become trauma informed, to understand the after effects of abuse, and how exactly coercion, control, & that specific healing work. — john wick's (@LostWolfling) December 3, 2022

Spears' two sons have previously spoken out against their mother, who they haven't seen in recent months, and their disapproval over the many nude images she posts on social media.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.