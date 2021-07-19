Britney Spears Seems To Be In Control Of Her Instagram — And She's Going After Her Sister Jamie Lynn In A Big Way

Britney Spears is not holding back when it comes to Jamie Lynn Spears. The singer spent the weekend blasting her younger sister on Instagram.

As her bid for more control under her conservatorship continues, Britney has become more and more vocal on social media by showing love for the #FreeBritney movement and taking jabs at some of the less supportive people in her life.

Britney’s control over her Instagram has been a source of debate for many months now, as some speculate her team may filter her posts.

However, it appears that Britney may finally have full control over her social media and she seems to have one major target — Jamie Lynn.

Why is Britney Spears mad at Jamie Lynn?

Jamie Lynn has already taken plenty of heat from the #FreeBritney movement for what fans perceive as a lack of advocacy for her sister. Now it appears Britney may feel just as angry as, or even angrier than, her supporters.

Britney is frustrated by the people close to her.

On July 17, Britney shared a quote on Instagram, writing a cryptic caption about people in her life not supporting her.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she wrote. “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning.”

Though Britney did not name names, the singer may have been referring to Jamie Lynn, who has publicly defended herself against online trolls after being criticized for her silence towards the conservatorship.

Britney called out Jamie Lynn directly on Instagram the next day.

In the caption on another quote, Britney appeared to confirm that her posts were targeted at Jamie Lynn, this time naming her sister specifically.

Britney wrote that she would not perform onstage with her dad as her conservator and claimed that she had been begging for years to put out new music before going on to criticize Jamie Lynn.

“I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes,” she wrote, “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams.”

The post was likely referring to Jamie Lynn’s performance of “Till the World Ends” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.

Footage from the performance shows Britney in the audience looking not particularly pleased while her sister performs the song as part of a tribute to the pop star.

Whoa oh oh oh oh oh oh oh, i’m so embarrassed for Jamie Lynn right now oh oh oh oh oh! #FreeBritney #JamieLynnSpearsIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/j4s3JzsoEy — MonaLisaney81 (@monalisaney81) July 17, 2021

And soon after, Britney appeared to shade her sister once again.

Britney’s comments didn’t stop there. The following day, the singer appeared to throw more shade towards her sister.

Jamie Lynn, who has not yet responded directly to any of Britney’s posts, shared a picture of herself wearing a red dress with the caption, “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit."

Shortly after, Britney shared a video on her own account wearing a red top while dancing to "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish. The caption originally began, “May the Lord wrap your mean a** up in joy today ... PS RED," which many believe was a reference to Jamie Lynn’s outfit.

Britney Spears appears to respond to Jamie Lynn Spears' now-edited Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/JjBqInangV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 19, 2021

Mere moments after Britney’s post was shared, Jamie Lynn edited her Instagram caption to a couple of emojis.

Britney's caption has now also been edited so it now begins with just "RED."

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her Twitter for more.